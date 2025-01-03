National Football League 2024 NFL Week 18 Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jan. 3, 2025 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 18 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 18 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Jordan Love, Jayden Daniels

The Packers are in the playoffs, the Commanders are in the playoffs, and the Seahawks are out of the playoffs. Only one quarterback on this list really needs to play well this weekend, considering his team hasn't clinched a postseason berth just yet.

Prediction: Baker Mayfield

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Commanders, Cowboys, Dolphins, Jets

Despite not being in playoff contention, the Cowboys have not quit on the season. However, like we saw last week in their 41-7 loss to the Eagles, sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, one team is just better than the other. Such will be the case this week, as the Commanders come to town riding a four-game win streak and need a win to hold off Green Bay in the postseason standings. As for the Jets, could it be Aaron Rodgers' final NFL game? It's possible. Here's to thinking he goes out on a high note, against a Dolphins team with an injured starting quarterback.

Prediction: Commanders, Jets, Cowboys, Dolphins

3. Which player will have the MOST TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS?

Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, De'Von Achane, Rico Dowdle

Irving needs to help boost the Bucs into the playoffs, and he's had all three of his 100-yard rushing games this season in the last five weeks. He also had a career-high 77 receiving yards last week. Also, he faces a bad New Orleans defense in Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Bucky Irving

4. Who will finish the season with 1000+ RECEIVING YARDS?

DK Metcalf, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, None

I'm all over Bucs players this week, clearly. Evans has never had a season under 1,000 receiving yards since he entered the NFL back in 2014. He's 85 yards away from keeping that streak alive. Tampa won't let him not reach 1,000.

Prediction: Mike Evans

5. Order the players by MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Davante Adams, Trey McBride, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Terry McLaurin

This one is a bit of a shot in the dark, with three guys over 1,000 yards and one approaching the mark (Adams). McLaurin had his worst game of the season last week, but he is the only guy in this group with something to play for, as his Commanders could secure a higher seed in the NFC playoffs.

Prediction: McLaurin, Adams, McBride, Smith-Njigba

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Saints win, tie or lose by 13 points or fewer OR Bucs win by 14 points or more

The Bucs are closing the regular season at home, against a division rival with a bad defense, in a game that Tampa Bay needs to win to secure its playoff standing. Simply put, this has all the makings of a blowout.

Prediction: Bucs win by 14 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Bucs 40, Saints 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share