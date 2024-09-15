2024 NFL odds: Underdogs dominate Week 2

National Football League
Updated Sep. 15, 2024 10:38 p.m. ET

Week 2 in the NFL saw several teams pull off some notable upsets. 

Underdogs are 8-5-1 against the spread (ATS) and 7-7 straight up (SU) heading into Sunday Night Football, including the Thursday night game.

Seven underdogs winning straight up? This is only the third time that's happened in Week 2 in the last nine seasons (seven won in 2016 and 2018).

The largest underdog to win was the Las Vegas Raiders, who took down the Baltimore Ravens as nine-point road underdogs. 

It should also be mentioned that the Cincinnati Bengals covered as six-point underdogs despite losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England Patriots pushed in overtime as three-point 'dogs against the Seattle Seahawks.

Let's go through each of the seven upset wins so far this week, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. 

RAIDERS 26, RAVENS 23
Moneyline: Baltimore -395

What to know: Entering today, the Raiders had lost 49 straight games when trailing by 10-plus points at any point in the fourth quarter.

BUCCANEERS 20, LIONS 16
Moneyline: Detroit -375

What to know: The Buccaneers won despite 4.5 sacks from Aidan Hutchinson; he is the third Lions player ever to record four sacks in a game (William Gay in 1983, Keith Ferguson in 1986) since sacks became official in 1982.

SAINTS 44, COWBOYS 19
Moneyline: Dallas -290

What to know: The Saints have scored 91 points in their first two games, the second-most of any team in the first two games of the season since the 1970 merger (2009 Saints scored 93).

PACKERS 16, COLTS 10
Moneyline: Indianapolis -142

What to know: Josh Jacobs ranks first in both rushing yards (235) and scrimmage yards (255) in a player's first two games as a Green Bay Packer since 1948.

VIKINGS 23, 49ERS 17
Moneyline: San Francisco -218

What to know: Justin Jefferson scored a 97-yard touchdown, which is the longest scrimmage TD allowed by the 49ers ever (previous high was a 96-yard pass from Tobin Rote to Billy Grimes for the Packers on Dec. 10, 1950).

BROWNS 18, JAGUARS 13
Moneyline: Jacksonville -175

What to know: The Jaguars are 0-2 for the fourth time since 2015.

BILLS 31, DOLPHINS 10
Moneyline: Miami -118

What to know: Josh Allen is now 12-2 as a starter against the Dolphins (including the playoffs).

