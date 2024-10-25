National Football League 2024 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Nebraska-Ohio State, Browns-Ravens Updated Oct. 25, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We are scratching and clawing this season, eh?

I’ll certainly take last weekend's 3-2 finish, but whew, it’s been a damn battle so far.

Let’s find that mojo as we enter the middle of the NFL regular season and the home stretch of college football.

I’ve got six wagers this weekend kicking off with a Friday night college play.

Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

2024 Record: (17-16, -0.5 units)

Boise State (-3.5, O/U 64.5) @ UNLV

Some pundits are already penciling Boise State into the College Football Playoff, but I think it’s a mistake to look past the Rebels here. Broncos running back and Heisman Trophy frontrunner Ashton Jeanty will get his stats, but UNLV is going to score some points, too. I love taking the home 'dog in back-and-forth tilts and wouldn’t be surprised if things got weird in Vegas.

PICK: UNLV (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win outright

Nebraska @ No. 4 Ohio State (-25.5, O/U 48.5)

Ohio State should be able to move the ball at will in this game. Indiana pounded the rock for 215 rushing yards against this Nebraska defense last week and things don’t get any easier versus OSU. I’ve got a feeling the Buckeyes take a big lead early and relax in the second half, which will open up garbage points for the Huskers and freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.

PICK: Over 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Penn State (-6.5, O/U 47.5) @ Wisconsin

Don’t look now, but the Badgers are starting to find their stride. The defense has allowed only 16 total points in the last three games, which is impressive, even if the competition hasn’t been the greatest. You know what you’re going to get with Wisconsin: a power running attack and a defense that brings the physicality in the front seven. Penn State should survive, but it’ll be tight.

PICK: Wisconsin (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points, or win outright

Ravens (-8.5, O/U 44.5) @ Browns

Why yes, I’m betting against the Ravens after they dropped 41 points on Monday Night Football and Lamar Jackson emerged as the MVP frontrunner. Thanks for asking. We should get a new-look Browns offense with Jameis Winston under center and Ken Dorsey calling plays. I told myself I wouldn’t bet on Cleveland until Deshaun Watson was sidelined. Now’s the time.

PICK: Browns (+8.5) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points, or win outright

Colts @ Texans (-5, O/U 45.5)

The Texans are such a perplexing team. Sure, they’re 5-2 through seven games, but they’ve already let teams like the Bears and Jaguars come into their building and hang around ‘til the very end. Houston’s offense looks a lot less explosive with Nico Collins on injured reserve, too. These two squads went down to the wire in Week 1 and I think we’re in for another close one.

PICK: Colts (+5) to lose by fewer than 5 points, or win outright

Panthers @ Broncos (-10, O/U 41.5)

Ugh. You hate it and I hate it. This marks the first time all season I’ve picked the Panthers and to be honest with you, it’s a number grab. I’m just not willing to believe rookie quarterback Bo Nix should be laying double digits. I spoke to a Vegas bookmaker on Thursday who told me that nine of every 10 spread bets at his shop are on Denver. Yikes. I’m plugging my nose and taking the points.

PICK: Panthers (+10) to lose by fewer than 10 points, or win outright

