National Football League 2024-25 NFL conference title odds: Chiefs, 49ers favored; Eagles rise Updated Sep. 10, 2024 1:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — who faced off in Super Bowl LVIII — are the early favorites to win their respective conferences once again.

And after Week 1 wins against thought-to-be Super Bowl contenders, both teams saw their odds shorten.

Here are the odds to win each conference title at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 10.

AFC

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Ravens: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Texans: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Dolphins: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Bengals: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Browns: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chargers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jaguars: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Colts: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Steelers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Titans: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Raiders: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Broncos: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Patriots: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

NFC

49ers: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Eagles: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Lions: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Cowboys: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Packers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Falcons: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Seahawks: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Rams: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Vikings: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Buccaneers: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Saints: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Bears: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Cardinals: +4400 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

Commanders: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Giants: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Panthers: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Power Rankings: Cowboys, Chargers rise; Browns tumble

In Week 1, it came as no shock that the Chiefs beat the Ravens in Kansas City, and the Niners beat the Jets in San Francisco to open the season, maintaining their spots atop the oddsboards.

But there are some new contenders in the mix.

The Eagles crashed out at the end of last season, but acquired star running back Saquon Barkley this offseason — and he showed his value in Week 1, scoring three touchdowns in Philly's win over Green Bay.

"Nick Sirianni seemingly knocked it out of the box with his coordinator hires this cycle, with Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio sparking their units in a 34-29 win over the Packers on Friday," wrote FOX Sports' Bucky Brooks in his weekly NFL rankings, where he has the Eagles third. "The offense looks like an unstoppable force, with Saquon Barkley adding his talents as a multi-faceted weapon out of the backfield. The Eagles' new RB1 amassed 132 scrimmage yards on 26 touches (24 rushes, 2 catches) with three scores against Green Bay. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 12 catches, 203 receiving yards and a score."

Over in the AFC, the Texans are tied at second on the oddsboard with Baltimore, trailing only Kansas City.

"The Super Bowl hype is real for the Texans, based on the team's impressive showing in Week 1, a 29-27 victory over the Colts , " Brooks wrote of the sixth-ranked Texans. "The newcomers ( Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs ) showed up and showed out as the offense rolled up 400-plus yards, with the new RB1 totaling 159 rushing yards and a score on 30 carries and the veteran pass-catcher adding a pair of short touchdowns. With Nico Collins posting a 100-yard day to complement the impressive work of the newbies, the Texans offense looked like a runaway train rumbling down the tracks. If the defense can get a few stops each week, H-town's favorite squad will be hard to knock off down the stretch."

Are you making an early wager on a conference champion for the upcoming NFL season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share