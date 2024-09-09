National Football League NFL Top-10 rankings: Chiefs in top spot; 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys close behind Updated Sep. 9, 2024 9:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL season starts off right where the 2023 season left off, with the Chiefs in the top spot in my Top 10. But there's plenty of competition. The Cowboys and Vikings posted dominant wins in Week 1, and the Texans, Eagles and Lions showed they just know how to get the W.

Here's my first Top 10 of the 2024 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending back-to-back champs continue to sit atop the charts after dismantling the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener. Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy showed instant chemistry, with the first-round receiver totaling 68 scrimmage yards and a pair of scores. With Isiah Pacheco adding 45 yards on the ground and a score, the Chiefs showed the potential to terrorize opponents with a balanced approach that enables Andy Reid to win with force or finesse. As defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo continues to build a defensive juggernaut with All-Pros Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie leading the way, the Chiefs look like the best team in football.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The football world will soon find out if the 49ers can shake the Super Bowl hangover. After dealing with a series of contract disagreements with a handful of stars (Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and Brandon Aiyuk), the team hopes to patch up any hurt feelings and resume its title chase under Kyle Shanahan.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni seemingly knocked it out of the box with his coordinator hires this cycle, with Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio sparking their units in a 34-29 win over the Packers on Friday. The offense looks like an unstoppable force, with Saquon Barkley adding his talents as a multi-faceted weapon out of the backfield. The Eagles' new RB1 amassed 132 scrimmage yards on 26 touches (24 rushes, 2 catches) with three scores against Green Bay. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 12 catches, 203 receiving yards and a score.

4. Dallas Cowboys

After dealing with contentious contract negotiations with their franchise quarterback and star receiver, the Cowboys played championship-caliber complementary football in all three phases in a 33-17 beatdown of the Browns. Though the offense sputtered a bit with Dak Prescott attempting to find his rhythm, the veteran tossed for 179 yards, connecting with CeeDee Lamb (five catches, 61 yards) and Brandin Cooks (four catches, 40 yards, and a score). Defensively, Mike Zimmer painted a masterpiece with Micah Parsons & Co. pummeling Cleveland with a barrage of blitzes and bluffs (simulated pressures) that kept Deshaun Watson guessing for four quarters. With KaVontae Turpin taking a punt to the house to blow the game open, the Cowboys chalked up a win with an impressive team effort that shook up the football world.

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Sam Darnold experiment is off to a great start, with the veteran thriving under Kevin O'Connell's tutelage. In a 28-6 win over the Giants, the veteran completed 19 of 24 passes with a pair of touchdowns while connecting with eight different pass-catchers. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, defensive coordinator Brian Flores was able to throw a few haymakers to keep New York's offense dazed and confused for most of the game. If the Vikings continue to play high-level complementary football with a resurgent quarterback leading the way, the "Purple People Eaters" could emerge as a surprise title contender in the NFC.

6. Houston Texans

The Super Bowl hype is real for the Texans, based on the team's impressive showing in Week 1, a 29-27 victory over the Colts. The newcomers (Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs) showed up and showed out as the offense rolled up 400-plus yards, with the new RB1 totaling 159 rushing yards and a score on 30 carries and the veteran pass-catcher adding a pair of short touchdowns. With Nico Collins posting a 100-yard day to complement the impressive work of the newbies, the Texans offense looks like a runaway train rumbling down the tracks. If the defense can get a few stops each week, H-town's favorite squad will be hard to knock off down the stretch.

7. Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell's squad earned a gritty win against the scrappy Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. The toughness and resilience displayed by the Lions reflect the hard-nosed persona of their head coach. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs spearheaded a running game that rolled up 163 rushing yards on 31 carries. Jameson Williams emerged as the perfect complement on the perimeter, totaling 121 receiving yards on five catches with a score. The defense gave up 300-plus passing yards but came up with a timely red-zone interception and a pair of sacks to thwart the Rams' offensive effort.

8. Miami Dolphins

It was not pretty, but the Dolphins scratched out a 20-17 comeback win over the Jaguars while dealing with a myriad of pregame distractions that led to a sluggish start. Tua Tagovailoa posted a 300-yard game, tossing darts to members of the Dolphins' world-class track team on an assortment of swings, screens and deep shots that enabled their playmakers to work in space. With Tyreek Hill (seven catches, 130 receiving yards, and a score) and Jaylen Waddle (five catches, 109 receiving yards), and De'Von Achane (seven catches, 76 receiving yards) setting the tone of the offense, the Dolphins leaned into their speed and explosiveness to erase a 10-point deficit. As the defense settles in under the direction of new coordinator Anthony Weaver, the Dolphins could be a nightmarish matchup for most squads in the AFC.

9. Baltimore Ravens

The opening night loss to the Chiefs overshadowed a brilliant effort from Lamar Jackson. The two-time league MVP put up nearly 400 yards of total offense (273 pass yards, 122 rush yards), exhibiting the electric dual-threat skills that make him the most feared quarterback in the game. Though the Ravens need to diversify their approach and let the supporting cast lighten Jackson's load, his playmaking brilliance makes it hard to poke holes in the team's offensive approach.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh stayed true to form in revealing his blueprint for the Chargers' turnaround. The team relied on a punishing running game and disruptive defense to chalk up a 22-10 win in Week 1 over the Raiders. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards anchored a running game that rolled up 176 rushing yards on 27 attempts, beating Las Vegas into submission in the second half. Though Justin Herbert played his part as a complementary player (17 of 26 for 144 yards and a score), the Chargers' franchise quarterback will benefit from a less-is-more approach that alleviates some of the burden on him to carry the offense. With a defense that looks like an emerging menace in the AFC, the Chargers' old-school formula (running game + defense = wins) could result in a playoff berth at the season's end.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

