National Football League 2023 NFL Week 3 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate Published Sep. 25, 2023 4:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 3? Home favorites dominated, winning and covering in six of nine games.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Week 4 lines, spreads for every game

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. It should also be mentioned that the Chargers at Vikings game was a pick 'em, and was therefore excluded from the results below:

Favorites ATS: 8-5-0

Covered: Chiefs , Bills , 49ers , Dolphins , Browns , Patriots , Seahawks , Lions ,

Did not cover: Ravens , Saints , Jaguars , Raiders , Cowboys

Push: none

Underdogs ATS: 5-8-0

Covered: Packers , Colts , Texans , Steelers , Cardinals

Did not cover: Giants , Commanders , Broncos , Jets , Titans , Falcons , Bears , Panthers

Push: none

Home teams ATS: 8-6-0



Covered: 49ers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Browns

Did not cover: Commanders, Jets, Ravens, Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders

Push: none

Road teams ATS: 6-8-0



Covered: Texans, Bills, Patriots, Colts, Chargers, Steelers

Did not cover: Giants, Saints, Bears, Titans, Panthers, Falcons, Broncos, Cowboys

Push: none

Home teams SU (W-L): 8-6



Win: 49ers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Packers, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Browns

Loss: Commanders, Jets, Ravens, Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders

Road teams SU (W-L): 6-8



Win: Texans, Bills, Colts, Steelers, Patriots, Chargers

Loss: Giants, Bears, Saints, Panthers, Titans, Falcons, Broncos, Cowboys

Home favorites ATS: 6-3



Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Browns, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks

Did not cover: Ravens, Jaguars, Raiders

Push: none

Home underdogs ATS: 2-2

Covered: Cardinals, Packers

Did not cover: Commanders, Jets

Push: none

Home favorites SU (W-L): 6-3

Win: 49ers, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Browns, Dolphins

Loss: Ravens, Jaguars, Raiders

Home underdogs SU (W-L): 2-2

Win: Cardinals, Packers

Loss: Commanders, Jets

Road favorites ATS: 2-2

Covered: Patriots, Bills

Did not cover: Saints, Cowboys

Push: none

Road underdogs ATS: 3-6



Covered: Texans, Colts, Steelers

Did not cover: Panthers, Titans, Giants, Falcons, Bears, Broncos

Push: none

Biggest underdog to cover: Cardinals (+12 against Cowboys)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Cardinals (+12 against Cowboys)



Home Over/Under: 5-9



Over: Cardinals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Chiefs, Seahawks

Under: 49ers, Commanders, Packers, Browns, Ravens, Jets, Raiders, Vikings, Lions



Road Over/Under: 5-9

Over: Texans, Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys

Under: Patriots, Saints, Bills, Titans, Colts, Falcons, Steelers, Giants, Chargers

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 4? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more