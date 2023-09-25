National Football League
2023 NFL Week 3 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 3 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate

Published Sep. 25, 2023 4:53 p.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 3? Home favorites dominated, winning and covering in six of nine games. 

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Week 4 lines, spreads for every game

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. It should also be mentioned that the Chargers at Vikings game was a pick 'em, and was therefore excluded from the results below:

Favorites ATS: 8-5-0

Covered: Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Dolphins, Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Lions
Did not cover: Ravens, Saints, Jaguars, Raiders, Cowboys
Push: none 

Underdogs ATS: 5-8-0

Covered: Packers, Colts, Texans, Steelers, Cardinals
Did not cover: Giants, Commanders, Broncos, Jets, Titans, Falcons, Bears, Panthers
Push: none

Home teams ATS: 8-6-0

Covered: 49ers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Browns
Did not cover: Commanders, Jets, Ravens, Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders
Push: none

Road teams ATS: 6-8-0

Covered: Texans, Bills, Patriots, Colts, Chargers, Steelers
Did not cover: Giants, Saints, Bears, Titans, Panthers, Falcons, Broncos, Cowboys
Push: none

Home teams SU (W-L): 8-6

Win: 49ers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Packers, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Browns
Loss: Commanders, Jets, Ravens, Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders

Road teams SU (W-L): 6-8

Win: Texans, Bills, Colts, Steelers, Patriots, Chargers
Loss: Giants, Bears, Saints, Panthers, Titans, Falcons, Broncos, Cowboys

Home favorites ATS: 6-3

Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Browns, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks 
Did not cover: Ravens, Jaguars, Raiders
Push: none 

Home underdogs ATS: 2-2

Covered: Cardinals, Packers
Did not cover: Commanders, Jets
Push: none

Home favorites SU (W-L): 6-3

Win: 49ers, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Browns, Dolphins
Loss: Ravens, Jaguars, Raiders

Home underdogs SU (W-L): 2-2

Win: Cardinals, Packers
Loss: Commanders, Jets

Road favorites ATS: 2-2

Covered: Patriots, Bills
Did not cover: Saints, Cowboys
Push: none

Road underdogs ATS: 3-6

Covered: Texans, Colts, Steelers
Did not cover: Panthers, Titans, Giants, Falcons, Bears, Broncos
Push: none 

Biggest underdog to cover: Cardinals (+12 against Cowboys)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Cardinals (+12 against Cowboys)

Home Over/Under: 5-9

Over: Cardinals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Chiefs, Seahawks
Under: 49ers, Commanders, Packers, Browns, Ravens, Jets, Raiders, Vikings, Lions 

Road Over/Under: 5-9

Over: Texans, Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys  
Under: Patriots, Saints, Bills, Titans, Colts, Falcons, Steelers, Giants, Chargers

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 4? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes