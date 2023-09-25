2023 NFL Week 3 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 3? Home favorites dominated, winning and covering in six of nine games.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. It should also be mentioned that the Chargers at Vikings game was a pick 'em, and was therefore excluded from the results below:
Favorites ATS: 8-5-0
Covered: Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Dolphins, Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Lions,
Did not cover: Ravens, Saints, Jaguars, Raiders, Cowboys
Push: none
Underdogs ATS: 5-8-0
Covered: Packers, Colts, Texans, Steelers, Cardinals
Did not cover: Giants, Commanders, Broncos, Jets, Titans, Falcons, Bears, Panthers
Push: none
Home teams ATS: 8-6-0
Covered: 49ers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Browns
Did not cover: Commanders, Jets, Ravens, Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders
Push: none
Road teams ATS: 6-8-0
Covered: Texans, Bills, Patriots, Colts, Chargers, Steelers
Did not cover: Giants, Saints, Bears, Titans, Panthers, Falcons, Broncos, Cowboys
Push: none
Home teams SU (W-L): 8-6
Win: 49ers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Packers, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Browns
Loss: Commanders, Jets, Ravens, Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders
Road teams SU (W-L): 6-8
Win: Texans, Bills, Colts, Steelers, Patriots, Chargers
Loss: Giants, Bears, Saints, Panthers, Titans, Falcons, Broncos, Cowboys
Home favorites ATS: 6-3
Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Browns, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks
Did not cover: Ravens, Jaguars, Raiders
Push: none
Home underdogs ATS: 2-2
Covered: Cardinals, Packers
Did not cover: Commanders, Jets
Push: none
Home favorites SU (W-L): 6-3
Win: 49ers, Lions, Chiefs, Seahawks, Browns, Dolphins
Loss: Ravens, Jaguars, Raiders
Home underdogs SU (W-L): 2-2
Win: Cardinals, Packers
Loss: Commanders, Jets
Road favorites ATS: 2-2
Covered: Patriots, Bills
Did not cover: Saints, Cowboys
Push: none
Road underdogs ATS: 3-6
Covered: Texans, Colts, Steelers
Did not cover: Panthers, Titans, Giants, Falcons, Bears, Broncos
Push: none
Biggest underdog to cover: Cardinals (+12 against Cowboys)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Cardinals (+12 against Cowboys)
Home Over/Under: 5-9
Over: Cardinals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Chiefs, Seahawks
Under: 49ers, Commanders, Packers, Browns, Ravens, Jets, Raiders, Vikings, Lions
Road Over/Under: 5-9
Over: Texans, Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys
Under: Patriots, Saints, Bills, Titans, Colts, Falcons, Steelers, Giants, Chargers
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 4? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
