2023 NFL Week 5 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
The 3-1 Dallas Cowboys will play at the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers in the marquee game of Week 5 of the NFL season.
It's a Sunday prime-time rematch of the 2022 NFC divisional round contest, a 17-12 victory for San Francisco.
In another key matchup, the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles play at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The game can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 5 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
BYES: Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Seahawks
THURSDAY'S GAME
Bears at Commanders (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Commanders -6 (Commanders favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Bears +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Jaguars vs. Bills at London (9:30 a.m., NFL)
Point spread: Bills -5.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Bills -220 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.55 total); Jaguars +184 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
Texans at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Texans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Panthers at Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -8.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -430 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.33 total); Panthers +340 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Giants at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Dolphins -9.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -490 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.04 total); Giants +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Colts -1.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Colts -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Titans -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Saints at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Saints -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined
Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -178 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.62 total); Steelers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Eagles at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Rams +188 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
Bengals at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -196 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.10 total); Cardinals +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Jets at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -144 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.94 total); Jets +122 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined
Chiefs at Vikings (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -235 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.26 total); Vikings +194 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cowboys at 49ers (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Cowboys +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAME
Packers at Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Packers -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Raiders -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
-
2023 NFL odds: Bettors cashing in on prime-time trend
Michael Irvin, Skip Bayless discuss emotional moment with Deion Sanders
NFL Week 4 Blazin' 5: Can Bengals, Jaguars right the ship?
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams had thoughts of retiring after injury
Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman ruled out for Sunday's game
NFL confirms Brazil and Spain site trips as international demand grows
-
Most famous athlete-musician relationships: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift the latest in a long line
Michael Oher conservatorship agreement to end, judge says
Jets-Chiefs ticket prices reportedly surging ahead of rumored Taylor Swift attendance
-
2023 NFL odds: Bettors cashing in on prime-time trend
Michael Irvin, Skip Bayless discuss emotional moment with Deion Sanders
NFL Week 4 Blazin' 5: Can Bengals, Jaguars right the ship?
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams had thoughts of retiring after injury
Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman ruled out for Sunday's game
NFL confirms Brazil and Spain site trips as international demand grows
-
Most famous athlete-musician relationships: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift the latest in a long line
Michael Oher conservatorship agreement to end, judge says
Jets-Chiefs ticket prices reportedly surging ahead of rumored Taylor Swift attendance