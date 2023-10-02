National Football League 2023 NFL Week 5 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Published Oct. 2, 2023 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 3-1 Dallas Cowboys will play at the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers in the marquee game of Week 5 of the NFL season.

It's a Sunday prime-time rematch of the 2022 NFC divisional round contest, a 17-12 victory for San Francisco.

In another key matchup, the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles play at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The game can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 5 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Seahawks

THURSDAY'S GAME

Bears at Commanders (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Commanders -6 (Commanders favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Bears +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Jaguars vs. Bills at London (9:30 a.m., NFL)

Point spread: Bills -5.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Bills -220 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.55 total); Jaguars +184 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Texans at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Texans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers at Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -8.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Lions -430 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.33 total); Panthers +340 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Giants at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -490 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.04 total); Giants +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Titans -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saints at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Saints -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -178 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.62 total); Steelers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Rams +188 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -196 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.10 total); Cardinals +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jets at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -144 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.94 total); Jets +122 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs at Vikings (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -235 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.26 total); Vikings +194 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys at 49ers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Cowboys +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Packers at Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Packers -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Raiders -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

