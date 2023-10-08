National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Eagles 'tush push' yields bad beat for Rams bettors
National Football League

2023 NFL odds: Eagles 'tush push' yields bad beat for Rams bettors

Published Oct. 8, 2023 6:28 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles started the "tush push" with quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the modified quarterback sneak has become popular throughout the NFL.

You know who hates the "tush push?"

Los Angeles Rams bettors.

The Rams were 2.5-point underdogs on the first-half line against the Eagles.

Those bettors had visions of cashing in when rookie sensation Puka Nacua caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to give L.A. a 14-10 lead with 32 seconds to go in the second quarter.

Then the Rams — specifically, defensive back Derion Kendrick — imploded.

On third-and-1 from the Philly 34, Jalen Hurts completed a pass down the middle of the field to A.J. Brown for 38 yards. Kendrick got called for a horse-collar tackle, tacking on 14 more yards with seven seconds left.

On the next play, Kendrick got called for pass interference on Brown in the end zone with two seconds left, moving the ball to the 1.

Instead of kicking a field goal — which Rams bettors were all in favor of — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni justified his reputation for taking risks. Hurts scored on the "tush push" on the final play before the half.

Eagles 17, Rams 14.

A final-second bad beat for Rams first-half bettors.

Follow FOX Sports for the latest gambling news in the NFL and other sports.

