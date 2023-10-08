National Football League NFL Week 5 top viral moments: Social media reacts to Mac Jones, Patriots' struggles Updated Oct. 8, 2023 4:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NFL season rolls on with a slate full of action-packed inter-conference games! The Dolphins once again flexed their speed around Tua Tagovailoa against the Giants at home, while Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions showed out once again in front of some big-name fans at Ford Field, the Jaguars won in London behind Travis Etienne on a bittersweet day for his fantasy team, and the Patriots suffered another blowout loss.

Later, A.J. Brown and the Eagles traveled to L.A. to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams while Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked to get back on track against the Cardinals in Arizona.

[NFL Week 5 live updates: Jaguars-Bills, Giants-Dolphins, Ravens-Steelers, Saints-Pats, more]

Here is what had social media buzzing throughout Sunday's action!

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (on FOX)

Welcome back, Cooper Kupp

The star Los Angeles Rams wide receiver made his season debut after missing the first four weeks on injured reserve — and had five receptions on the team's opening offensive drive, which resulted in a touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals (on FOX)

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

A very proper Jaguar

Only the finest attire for this Bills-Jaguars early kickoff in London.

"LeBron James" playcall?

The Bills apparently have an audible named after the NBA superstar. "The King" himself took notice.

Bittersweet day for Travis Etienne

The Jaguars running back had a statement game with 184 total yards and two touchdowns to power a 25-20 Jaguars win — while playing against himself in his fantasy football league.

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions (on FOX)

Detroit in the house!

Michigan natives Devin Booker and Eminem — and Lions legend Calvin Johnson — are on hand to root for the Lions at Ford Field.

Aidan Hutchinson is UNREAL

Speaking of Michigan natives, the former No. 2 overall pick and Michigan Wolverines star continues to cement himself as a legend in his home state. Social media was buzzing after Hutchinson's incredible one-handed interception off Bryce Young.

Another great day for the Lions offense

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins (on FOX)

Wind-up (Jaylen) Waddle!

The Dolphins made a great play for the game's opening touchdown and then introduced an epic twist to his trademark "waddle" celebration.

‘I. am. speed.' -DeVon Achane

The Dolphins rookie running back continues to prove himself as a very big threat in Mike McDaniel's offense, ripping off a 76-yard touchdown run that atoned for an earlier fumble and wowed social media.

Giants defense showed up!

Thanks to this massive 102-yard pick 6, New York was only down four at halftime.

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons (on FOX)

Napoleon Dynamite in the house!

No word on whether former top football prospect Uncle Rico made the trip with him.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Vick shouts out T.J. Watt, Lamar Jackson

The FOX Sports NFL analyst and Atlanta Falcons legend loved the stars showing out in the heated AFC North rivalry game.

The Steelers and Ravens are Steelersing and Ravensing

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor, still a great teammate

It was Zack Moss, not the recently returned Taylor, who broke off a 56-yard run for a touchdown to give the Colts the lead. But the recently extended star Indianapolis running back was still the first person to celebrate with Moss.

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

Boston FOX Sports reunion!

The MLB on FOX studio crew stopped by to hang out with their NFL on FOX counterparts, which means we got a reunion of Boston sports legends David Ortiz, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

Mac Jones still struggling

Patriots continuing to struggle… could Bill Belichick's job somehow be in danger?

