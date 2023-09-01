National Football League 2023 NFC West Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Sep. 1, 2023 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is upon us!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, we're diving into the fun and looking at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Which teams in the NFC West can eclipse their win total this season?

Check below to see how our FOX Sports talent sees the division playing out this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Over/Under: 4.5

Prediction: Some team has to be the worst in the NFL and while it’s not always the team you expect, the Cardinals are making a strong attempt at it. The Cardinals' roster is bad, and it’s on purpose. This is the way you tank — a new general manager and head coach have purged the roster, including a recent trade of Isaiah Simmons, their first-round pick just three years ago. The Cardinals are without their starting quarterback Kyler Murray for at least half the season and when he comes back, how good will he be? I think there’s a chance he doesn’t see the field all season. On defense, the Cardinals are short of game wreckers up front and there’s no one offenses are concerned about. — Geoff Schwartz

San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under: 10.5

Prediction: The Niners are my highest power rated team in the NFC. I think they’re better 1-through-53 than Philadelphia, which probably isn’t a popular opinion. Assuming Kyle Shanahan gets Brock Purdy back, this offense will hum with all the versatility. How do opponents stop Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle? You can basically pencil San Francisco in for five wins against the West, and they’ll only have to go 6-5 the rest of the way. — Sam Panayotovich

Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: The Rams went for it two years ago and mission accomplished, as they won the Super Bowl. But make no mistake about it — this is one of the worst teams in the league. The offensive line is among the worst in the league (allowed 59 sacks last year) and outside Aaron Donald, the defense is going to struggle mightily (as it did last year). — Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: A lot of people love the Seahawks this year — I’m not one of them. I think a lot of their success was a mirage and what we saw late in the year — when they lost five out of eight to finish the season, with wins only over the hapless Rams (one aided by some questionable officiating) and the offensively challenged [New York] Jets — was a truer indicator of what this team is. Can Geno Smith compile stats again as he did last year? The drop-off was steep at the end of the season and Pro Football Focus charted 14 dropped potential interceptions by opposing defenses. — Chris "The Bear" Fallica

