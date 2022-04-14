National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis tops players with star potential 35 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The best evaluators in the NFL balance projections with production to identify prospects with superstar potential.

While measurements and traits are certainly key factors in every evaluation, the scouting gurus in this league are not afraid to rely on their instincts when anointing top prospects as potential stars.

As a young scout, I was told by a mentor that I must grade the "flashes" (moments of brilliance or domination) when evaluating players. The reasoning is that if a player can do it once, he is certainly capable of doing it again in a similar circumstance. Although a scout might have a few failures by taking such a bold approach, the risk could be well worth the reward if the prospect lives up to the hype.

Surveying the 2022 NFL Draft class, there are a number of players who have put up impressive numbers and splashy performances throughout their collegiate careers. After taking some time to assess the best "flashers" in the class, I have compiled a list of 10 prospects with the talent and tools to become superstars in this league.

1. MALIK WILLIS, QB, LIBERTY

After watching Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson emerge as superstar quarterbacks due to their tools and talent, the NFL scouting community has identified Willis as a potential five-star QB1 despite the rough patches in his game. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound playmaker displays A-plus athleticism and arm talent as an electric dual-threat playmaker in the backfield.

Although he is not a finished product, Willis’ natural talents and dynamic skills will enable offensive coordinators to utilize creative schemes that test the discipline of defenders at every turn. Considering how improvisation, athleticism and superior arm talent helped the aforementioned trio become urban legends between the lines, it is easy to envision Willis taking a similar path to superstardom as a young player.

2. AIDAN HUTCHINSON, EDGE, MICHIGAN

There are not many blue-chip talents with blue-collar mentalities, but Hutchinson is "one of one" as a five-star talent with a walk-on attitude. The Michigan standout is a polished pass-rusher with an array of hand-to-hand maneuvers crafted in a karate dojo. Hutchinson can win with speed, power or finesse while playing at a breakneck pace that wears down opponents in a 60-minute game. His relentless effort and nonstop pursuit will make him a nightmare in one-on-one situations with the game on the line.

3. JAMESON WILLIAMS, WR, ALABAMA

Despite an ACL injury that might limit his availability at the start of the season, Williams is a big play waiting to happen due to his superior speed and acceleration on the perimeter. He is a rare find as a vertical threat, with A-plus stop-start quickness and burst. As an improving pass-catcher with big-time speed, Williams could blossom as a deep-ball specialist or as a catch-and-run weapon in an offense intent on putting the football in the hands of its most explosive players in space.

4. DEVIN LLOYD, LB, UTAH

Lloyd is a big-play machine, a versatile defender with pass-rush skills and sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability. Whether he is pursuing off the edge on blitzes or chasing runners down on "hit, run and chase" plays, Lloyd finds a way to get to the ball in key moments for his squad. And that playmaking potential matters to teams searching for a disruptive force on the second level. If Lloyd lands with a team that takes advantage of his versatility and skills, the former Ute could emerge as a Darius Leonard-type defender with an all-star game.

5. KAYVON THIBODEAUX, EDGE, OREGON

The former No. 1 recruit in the country is a legitimate five-star talent off the edge, with exceptional first-step quickness and acceleration setting the foundation for his pass-rush game. Thibodeaux also has the capacity to turn speed into power, utilizing a long-arm move to walk defenders back into the quarterback’s lap.

Considering his take-over the-game potential as a spectacular speed-rush specialist, Thibodeaux could reach all-star status immediately in a scheme that allows him to attack the quarterback from a wide alignment and a three-point track stance.

6. AHMAD "SAUCE" GARDNER, CB, CINCINNATI

Gardner checks all the boxes as a shutdown corner with elite traits. He possesses the size, length and speed to challenge receivers at the line with stiff jabs and shadowboxing footwork. He makes it hard on receivers to escape his clutches, employing patient footwork and using his long arms to force combative confrontations on most downs.

Gardner could enjoy a significant advantage over NFL receivers who lack the escape quickness and strength to outmaneuver an aggressive defender on the perimeter. Given his consistency on the island and the sizzle attached to his nickname, Sauce is a highlight play from becoming a living legend at corner.

7. KYLE HAMILTON, SAFETY, NOTRE DAME

It is rare for a box safety to display center-fielder-like skills, but Hamilton is a unicorn with linebacker size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and cornerback ball skills (eight career interceptions) and instincts. The combination of thump and swipe will enable NFL defensive coaches to utilize him in a variety of roles to maximize his playmaking potential. Considering the splash-play opportunities, Hamilton could stand out as an all-star playmaker from day one.

8. IKEM EKWONU, OT, NC STATE

The menacing presence and nightclub bouncer attitude that show in Ekwonu’s play complement his incredible combination of athleticism, strength and power. Measuring 6-foot-4, 320 pounds with 34-inch arms, Ekwonu moves defenders off the ball and finishes with an intensity that creates a bully-ball mentality throughout the squad. With Ekwonu’s ultra-aggressive game and demeanor certain to create an intimidation factor around the league, this big-bodied bully could become a household name in a hurry.

9. DEREK STINGLEY JR., CB, LSU

It is difficult to find shutdown corners in any league. That’s why Stingley’s name remains on this list despite a little drop-off following a sensational freshman campaign (2019) that would have made him the first cornerback selected in the draft that year. As a 6-foot-1, 195-pound cover corner with five-star talent, Stingley has a track record for snuffing out premier pass-catchers on the perimeter. Whether challenging receivers at the line in press coverage or shadowing them from afar, the LSU standout displays the instincts, awareness and anticipation to thrive as a No. 1 corner.

10. BREECE HALL, RB, IOWA STATE

The league’s shift toward a pass-centric emphasis has made it imperative for elite offenses to feature an RB1 with WR2 skills. Hall is a hybrid playmaker with versatility that enables him to flourish as a hard-nosed runner between the tackles or as a scatback on the perimeter snagging passes on swings and screens. He was a prolific scorer at Iowa State — 56 career touchdowns and 4,675 career all-purpose yards. As a pro, Hall could become a fantasy football legend as a do-it-all playmaker out of the backfield.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

