National Basketball Association
Zion Williamson debuts the Zion 1, talks football skills on 'Club Shay Shay'

5 hours ago

At just 20 years old, he not only is one of the faces of the NBA but also now has his own signature shoe.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson debuted his sneaker, the Zion 1, when he stopped by to visit Shannon Sharpe on this week's episode of "Club Shay Shay."

Williamson signed a seven-year, $75 million deal with Jordan Brand upon entering the NBA. It was the largest endorsement deal ever handed out before a player's first professional game.

By comparison, Michael Jordan was 21 when he signed a five-year contract with Nike in 1984. That led to the Air Jordan line, and the rest, of course, is history.

Williamson spoke about how awe-inspiring it was to meet His Airness for the first time.

While he's signed with Jordan Brand off the hardwood, Williamson also said he wants to follow in Jordan's footsteps on the court.

One way he can do that is by participating in the Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star weekend, an event Jordan won twice during his playing days.

"I'm very tempted," Williamson said. "Watching it this year, I was thinking, 'Man, maybe I should have.'"

That's definitely what the fans want to see, given that Williamson is already one of the top high-flying acts in the NBA.

But Zion is also a force when not soaring through the air, and considering that Shannon Sharpe is a Hall of Fame tight end, there was of course some football chatter between the two.

Williamson is listed at 6-foot-7 and 284 pounds, which sounds like the body of an All-Pro NFL player, not an NBA All-Star. Indeed, Zion said he believes he could have dominated on the gridiron the way he does on the parquet.

"I think I would either do tight end or receiver," he said," one of those two."

It's safe to say that he chose the right path to superstardom, though it would be fun to see how his size and speed translate to the football field.

Check out the full episode of "Club Shay Shay" with Zion Williamson below:

