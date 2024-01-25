National Basketball Association
Wizards move coach Wes Unseld Jr. to front-office advisory role
Wizards move coach Wes Unseld Jr. to front-office advisory role

Updated Jan. 25, 2024 10:06 a.m. ET

After two-plus seasons as the Washington Wizards' head coach, Wes Unseld Jr. is being moved to a front-office advisory role, the team announced Thursday morning. 

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team," team president Michael Winger said in a statement. "Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community."

The Wizards are 7-36 this season. They have lost five straight games and nine of their last 10. They stand 14th in the Eastern Conference. 

In his first job as a head coach, Unseld went 77-130 in two-plus seasons with the Wizards. He was an assistant with the team from 2005 to 2011 before returning as head coach in 2021.

The Wizards have named top assistant Brian Keefe as interim coach for the rest of the season. They'll look for a full-time replacement for Unseld in the offseason.

This is a developing story.

