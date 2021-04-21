National Basketball Association Win $25,000 on 76ers-Suns, Warriors-Wizards and the NBA's Wednesday lineup 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A possible NBA Finals preview. A superteam trying to get on track before the playoffs. A titanic showdown in the West. All of those things are crammed into one busy Wednesday night in the NBA.

The highlight game comes in Philadelphia, where the Suns – second in the West – take on the East-leading 76ers in a game that features MVP candidates Devin Booker and Joel Embiid.

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET)

What can Stephen Curry do for an encore? Playing against his brother, Seth, and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, the Warriors star scored 49 in a 107-96 win.

The beautiful part could be a scoring festival Wednesday in D.C. between Curry and Bradley Beal, who threw in 30 on Monday in a win over the Thunder.

Both teams are on the fringe of the postseason: Golden State is ninth in the West, while Washington entered play Tuesday in 11th in the East.

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors (7 p.m. ET)

The walking wounded unit known as the Brooklyn Nets continues to be shorthanded and will be for a little longer with James Harden's setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

The Nets are still a game behind the 76ers for the top seed in the East and had opened a three-game edge on third-place Milwaukee heading into a Tuesday night game at New Orleans.

In addition to Harden, Kevin Durant continues to deal with injuries, but Kyrie Irving is still there to raise havoc. Toronto is starting to run out of racetrack when it comes to getting into the play-in tournament, but a modest three-game winning streak has kept the Raptors in contention.

Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET)

It wasn’t just Curry who beat the 76ers on Monday. The injury bug had both Ben Simmons (illness) and Tobias Harris (knee) sitting out against the Warriors.

That threw a lot of pressure on Embiid, who was solid but saw the surrounding cast not pick up the load. Still, Philly has home court in the East very much in its sights, with a big weekend with Milwaukee up ahead.

Meanwhile, the Suns picked up a 128-127 overtime win over the Bucks on Monday. Booker had a spotty shooting night but threw in 24 and connected on a free throw with 0.3 seconds left for the win. The Suns have won 14 of their past 16 games.

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (8 p.m. ET)

The best in the West head to Texas, where the Rockets are counting down the days until the ping-pong balls get picked.

Utah posted a big 111-97 win Monday to split a two-game set at Staples Center against the Lakers. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, and Joe Ingles nailed five 3-pointers.

Utah has a 1.5-game lead over Phoenix and owns an NBA-best point differential of 9.2. The Rockets are tied with Minnesota for the worst record in the league, and the summer can’t get here quickly enough.

Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET)

There was much handwringing in Dallas last week about the play-in tournament, as both star Luka Doncic and owner Mark Cuban expressed displeasure with the setup.

Part of the reason the Mavs hate it is likely that they're on a path to play in it, as they sit seventh in the West and on a two-game losing streak. Doncic is averaging 28.6 points and is still a must-watch player. The rest of the team right now doesn’t feel so hot.

Meanwhile, Detroit is last in the East and has gone 7-24 on the road.

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET)

Two teams that could be on track for a first-round playoff matchup will get together in the Rose City.

The Nuggets have won 11 of their past 13 and are currently the 4-seed in the West. Nikola Jokic is having an MVP-caliber year, averaging 26.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Damian Lillard is also in the MVP conversation, with a 28.7 PPG average, good for third in the league. It is the second of three meetings this season between the two teams.

