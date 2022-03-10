National Basketball Association Will Lakers miss playoffs? Loss to Rockets sparks debate 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Was this the worst loss of the season?

The question has been posed by Lakers fans multiple times during this team's rollercoaster campaign, and unfortunately for those faithful to the purple and gold, it's consisted of more downs than ups.

The "LakeShow" hasn't been much of an attraction at all, and the squad that some projected to win it all prior to the season is now teetering on the brink of playoff elimination.

The Lakers have suffered some ugly losses along the way, including two to Oklahoma City and one to a Trail Blazers team fresh off the heels of dealing Robert Covington, Norman Powell and CJ McCollum.

But Wednesday night's loss was arguable the worst yet, as it came at the hands of the worst team in the West — the Houston Rockets — who had won all of 16 games heading into their home bout with L.A.

You wouldn't have been able to tell based on their performance Wednesday night.

Houston traded blows with L.A. all night long, and while LeBron James was stellar as usual — he posted 23 points, 14 boards and 12 assists in a triple-double effort — his troupe just couldn't seem to pull away from its young adversaries.

The Rockets' spirited play forced an overtime period, and Houston was absolutely dominant from there, scoring 19 points on five treys in 4:30 en route to a 139-130 victory.

Rookie Jalen Green had his best game of the season, tallying a career-high 32 points, 10 of which came in overtime.

Another night, another loss for the lowly Lakers.

The L marked L.A.'s ninth straight on the road, and sixth in seven games overall.

"We have a really small margin of error this season and teams are making us pay," James said following the letdown.

"It is hard losing when you’re pouring everything you have into it and trying to get traction for this group," coach Frank Vogel said. "But we’ve got resolve, and this is a tough stretch we have to fight through."

But do the Lakers have any fight left after this string of subpar outings?

For Nick Wright, the answer to that question is a resounding no.

"They won't get out of round one [of the playoffs]," the "First Things First" co-host said Thursday.

"To get out of round one, they would have to win six out of nine games. The first one would come against the Pelicans, the second probably against the Timberwolves, and then four out of seven against Phoenix. They haven't won six out of nine since Dec. 15. They have no chance, with or without Anthony Davis."

Chris Broussard refused to call it a wrap for L.A., and because of James' presence, he still gives the squad a "puncher's chance."

"I have not bailed on ‘The King,'" he asserted. "He said ‘as long as I’m on the court, we've got a shot.' Does Mike Tyson ever have a puncher's chance? He's always got a puncher's chance! LeBron James is Mike Tyson and Anthony Davis is Deontay Wilder. I still believe in you, King."

For Kevin Wildes, the time has come to relieve Frank Vogel of his duties.

"If I'm Jeanie Buss, I'm sitting in my office and thinking ‘Why am I keeping Frank Vogel here?’" Wildes said.

"I think he was prematurely on the hot seat earlier. AD was hurt, Russ [Westbrook] wasn't playing up to his potential, and [Rob] Pelinka and LeBron made a roster that didn't fit with what got them the championship [in 2020], so I defended him.

"The team's not playing with energy or defense. These are winnable games, and as a cherry on top, Jalen Green said ‘here was our game plan last night: Our plan was to attack Melo, they couldn't counter, we win.' For that, if I’m Jeanie Buss, I don't see any reason to keep Vogel around."

The Lakers' season is far from officially over, but based on last night's showing, it's coming incredibly close to that point if their wayward ways continue.

