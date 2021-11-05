National Basketball Association
Why Steph Curry and the Warriors should be considered legitimate title contenders Why Steph Curry and the Warriors should be considered legitimate title contenders
National Basketball Association

Why Steph Curry and the Warriors should be considered legitimate title contenders

1 hour ago

By Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Columnist

The Golden State Warriors’ era of greatness ended on the night of June 13, 2019, in their last game at Oracle Arena, after five straight years of making the NBA Finals and three emphatic hoists of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The fact their run was over was further confirmed by the Brooklyn-bound departure of Kevin Durant, two serious injuries to Klay Thompson and another to Steph Curry. Then there was a 15-50 campaign in 2019-20 and a much-improved 39-33 run to the ninth spot in the Western Conference last season, which was pretty good, but hardly reminiscent of the glory days.

Yet while the basketball world is obsessing over the Big Three holding court in Los Angeles and the Durant-led trio in Brooklyn (that’s currently a Big Two), could it be the Warriors are primed for a resurgence that we all kind of slept on?

The Warriors moved to 6-1 on Wednesday night and now have five more home games until they go on the road again, the first of them coming Friday night against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans.

Going into Wednesday’s games, Curry led the league in scoring with 28.7 points per game (he has since dropped to sixth), and just when you thought the time for such things had passed, a buoyant attitude of expected dominance has resurfaced in the Bay Area.

"Have you been paying attention, America?" FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard said on FS1’s "First Things First.""People name the Utah Jazz, the Lakers, the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, all these contenders out West, (but) nobody says Steph and the crew.

"What intrigues me is if this is legit, is this real? I think this is legit. If Klay Thompson comes back, and it should be December/January, I’m putting the Warriors right there atop the Western Conference as a legitimate Finals contender."

The positive news on Thompson is a big part of the refreshed optimism surrounding the team. Coach Steve Kerr, typically rather more circumspect, could scarcely disguise his positivity.

"I think Klay’s imminent return is a huge factor for our team," Kerr told reporters. "There’s a sense of anticipation and energy that is directly linked to Klay’s return. There’s just a very good sense of who we are and what’s ahead, and I think everybody’s excited about it.

"We can see him getting stronger and getting more comfortable and getting quicker with his cutting and his movement laterally. It’s all very exciting. We’re just thrilled to at least finally have the light at the end of the tunnel."

Thompson has been out for successive seasons, first with a torn ACL, then an Achilles tear that required surgery nearly a year ago. The Warriors plan to make a grand occasion when he does come back, which the organization has already decided will be at home.

Every team in the league could find a way to accommodate a shooter of Thompson’s ability, but the 31-year-old should fit especially well back into the Warriors’ lineup, which is generally an upgrade to last year.

The franchise is bullish on young center James Wiseman, who is also primed to rejoin the lineup post-injury, while much-loved veteran and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is with the team once again and newly acquired forward Otto Porter Jr. is showing signs of being a productive contributor.

"It’s just a matter of figuring out what our rotation is and understanding that Klay’s going to take us to another level," Curry said. "We’ve almost got like three seasons in one. It’s like the anticipation for Klay coming back, whenever he does come back, that first month or six weeks where you figure out what he looks like … then you have the playoff push. We’re kind of breaking it up into those segments, and, hopefully, we take care of our business."

The Warriors are now established as fourth-favorites (+900 with FOX Bet) to win the NBA title, narrowly behind the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and well clear of hopefuls such as the Phoenix Suns (+1700) and the LA Clippers (+1800).

A spicy little interlude to fill some of the waiting time before Thompson’s comeback arrived recently with the announcement of the NBA’s 75-year anniversary list, which did not feature him on it.

"Sick of the disrespect," the five-time All-Star posted on his social media. "Winning isn’t everything to some people like it is to me, I guess."

"I can’t wait to hoop again," he added. He’ll soon get his chance to do just that — and to see if the Warriors have it in them to be great again.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Thunder Strikes Twice
National Basketball Association

Thunder Strikes Twice

Thunder Strikes Twice
The Lakers once again blew a double-digit lead to the lowly Thunder. What went wrong for Russell Westbrook and Co.?
4 hours ago
Pau's Journey
National Basketball Association

Pau's Journey

Pau's Journey
Pau Gasol sat down with Melissa Rohlin to discuss his relationship with Kobe, the NBA's 75 list and his next chapter.
1 day ago
Raging Bull
National Basketball Association

Raging Bull

Raging Bull
Scottie Pippen had some strong words for Michael Jordan, leading the "Undisputed" crew to evaluate Pippen's career.
1 day ago
Around the League
National Basketball Association

Around the League

Around the League
Ric Bucher examines how the new shooting-foul rule affects James Harden and others. Plus, updates on Zion and Brad Stevens.
1 day ago
The Missing Piece
Chris Paul

The Missing Piece

The Missing Piece
Chris Paul continues to rewrite NBA history on his path to basketball immortality and an ever-elusive championship.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes