National Basketball Association Why Steph Curry and the Warriors should be considered legitimate title contenders

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

The Golden State Warriors’ era of greatness ended on the night of June 13, 2019, in their last game at Oracle Arena, after five straight years of making the NBA Finals and three emphatic hoists of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.



The fact their run was over was further confirmed by the Brooklyn-bound departure of Kevin Durant, two serious injuries to Klay Thompson and another to Steph Curry. Then there was a 15-50 campaign in 2019-20 and a much-improved 39-33 run to the ninth spot in the Western Conference last season, which was pretty good, but hardly reminiscent of the glory days.



Yet while the basketball world is obsessing over the Big Three holding court in Los Angeles and the Durant-led trio in Brooklyn (that’s currently a Big Two), could it be the Warriors are primed for a resurgence that we all kind of slept on?



The Warriors moved to 6-1 on Wednesday night and now have five more home games until they go on the road again, the first of them coming Friday night against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans.

Going into Wednesday’s games, Curry led the league in scoring with 28.7 points per game (he has since dropped to sixth), and just when you thought the time for such things had passed, a buoyant attitude of expected dominance has resurfaced in the Bay Area.

"Have you been paying attention, America?" FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard said on FS1’s "First Things First.""People name the Utah Jazz, the Lakers, the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, all these contenders out West, (but) nobody says Steph and the crew.

"What intrigues me is if this is legit, is this real? I think this is legit. If Klay Thompson comes back, and it should be December/January, I’m putting the Warriors right there atop the Western Conference as a legitimate Finals contender."

The positive news on Thompson is a big part of the refreshed optimism surrounding the team. Coach Steve Kerr, typically rather more circumspect, could scarcely disguise his positivity.



"I think Klay’s imminent return is a huge factor for our team," Kerr told reporters. "There’s a sense of anticipation and energy that is directly linked to Klay’s return. There’s just a very good sense of who we are and what’s ahead, and I think everybody’s excited about it.



"We can see him getting stronger and getting more comfortable and getting quicker with his cutting and his movement laterally. It’s all very exciting. We’re just thrilled to at least finally have the light at the end of the tunnel."

Thompson has been out for successive seasons, first with a torn ACL, then an Achilles tear that required surgery nearly a year ago. The Warriors plan to make a grand occasion when he does come back, which the organization has already decided will be at home.



Every team in the league could find a way to accommodate a shooter of Thompson’s ability, but the 31-year-old should fit especially well back into the Warriors’ lineup, which is generally an upgrade to last year.



The franchise is bullish on young center James Wiseman, who is also primed to rejoin the lineup post-injury, while much-loved veteran and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is with the team once again and newly acquired forward Otto Porter Jr. is showing signs of being a productive contributor.



"It’s just a matter of figuring out what our rotation is and understanding that Klay’s going to take us to another level," Curry said. "We’ve almost got like three seasons in one. It’s like the anticipation for Klay coming back, whenever he does come back, that first month or six weeks where you figure out what he looks like … then you have the playoff push. We’re kind of breaking it up into those segments, and, hopefully, we take care of our business."

The Warriors are now established as fourth-favorites (+900 with FOX Bet) to win the NBA title, narrowly behind the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and well clear of hopefuls such as the Phoenix Suns (+1700) and the LA Clippers (+1800).



A spicy little interlude to fill some of the waiting time before Thompson’s comeback arrived recently with the announcement of the NBA’s 75-year anniversary list, which did not feature him on it.

"Sick of the disrespect," the five-time All-Star posted on his social media. "Winning isn’t everything to some people like it is to me, I guess."



"I can’t wait to hoop again," he added. He’ll soon get his chance to do just that — and to see if the Warriors have it in them to be great again.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here .

