National Basketball Association Western Conference Playoff Picture 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the NBA regular season enters its final 48 hours, the playoff field is mostly set — but the bottom of the Western Conference still needs to be settled. Here's what you need to know:

The Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs are all alive for the "play-in" round, in which the 8 and 9 seeds will square off for the final playoff berth.

If the 8 seed wins the first game, the round is over, and that team advances. If the 9 seed wins the first game, a second game will be played, and the winner of that advances.

Portland will be:

No. 8 if the Blazers win OR Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs lose

No. 9 if the Blazers lose and two of Grizzlies, Suns or Spurs lose

Eeliminated if the Blazers lose and two of the Grizzlies, Suns or Spurs win

Memphis will be seeded:

No. 8 if the Grizzlies win and Blazers lose

No. 9 if the Grizzlies win and Blazers win OR Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs all lose

Eliminated if the Grizzlies lose and either the Suns or Spurs win

Phoenix will be seeded:

No. 8 if the Suns win and Blazers and Grizzlies both lose

No. 9 if the Suns win and Blazers or Grizzlies lose

Eliminated if they lose

San Antonio will be seeded:

No. 8 if the Spurs win and Blazers, Grizzlies and Suns all lose

No. 9 if the Spurs win and two of the Blazers, Grizzlies and Suns lose

Eliminated if they lose

All four teams will hit the court Thursday. At 4 p.m. ET, the Grizzlies will play the Bucks while the Suns take on the Mavericks. At 6:30 p.m. ET, the Spurs tip off vs. the Jazz, and the Blazers close out the regular season at 9 p.m. ET vs. the Nets.

Portland is the favorite to make the actual playoffs at +333, followed by the Suns (+700), Grizzlies (+900), and Spurs (+1400).

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.