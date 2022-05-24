National Basketball Association
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has emotional response to Texas shooting

42 mins ago

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took to the podium ahead of his team’s Game 4 Western Conference finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night to speak about something far more important than the game of basketball.

Kerr looked firmly into the cameras across from him and delivered a message filled with passion and raw emotion.

"Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here, and a teacher," Kerr said in reference to the mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

By the time the Warriors’ game tipped off at 9 p.m. EST, the reported death toll had risen to 19 children and two adults.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

"When are we going to do something," Kerr yelled as he slammed his fist against the table. "I'm tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"

Kerr has long been outspoken against gun violence. His father, Malcolm, was shot and killed in Beirut in 1984, when Steve was in college at Arizona.

"I’m fed up, I’ve had enough," said Kerr, who urged Congress to mandate background checks for gun purchases. "We’re going to play the game tonight, but I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?"

American Airlines Center held a moment of silence before Game 4 for the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The sports world reacted Tuesday to the news of the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

