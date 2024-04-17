National Basketball Association Warriors can extend dynasty by pairing Steph Curry with LeBron James Published Apr. 17, 2024 5:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When the Sacramento Kings eliminated the Warriors Tuesday night in the Play-In Tournament, questions were raised about Golden State's dynasty.

While they won an NBA championship in 2022, they've also missed the playoffs three times in the last five years, including two early exits in the Play-In Tournament.

"It is time for the big pivot," said "The Herd's" Colin Cowherd on Wednesday's show.

Stephen Curry had 22 points, while the rest of the starting lineup scored 26 points, going 9-for-30 from the field and 3-for-14 from the three-point line.

Klay Thompson, Curry's longtime teammate and the other half of the once famous "Splash Bros," was held scoreless by Sacramento, missing all 10 of his shots, including six three-pointers. Meanwhile, Draymond Green, who has had a rocky season after being suspended 16 games for hitting Phoneix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic, had just 12 points and three rebounds in 35 minutes.

The Kings starting lineup outscored the Warriors' starting five 104-48.

"Steph Curry needs someone next to him that can score 27 to 28 points a night, minimum … I'd keep Steph, I'd keep Podds (Brandin Podziemski), I'd keep Draymond, and I would move everyone else. They do not have a ton of assets."

After clearing the roster, who should the Warriors go after?

Cowherd recommended the team go after Paul George and, most notably, LeBron James.

"Depending on how the Lakers season goes, [and] if Lebron gets frustrated with D-Lo, I'd make a call to LeBron. LeBron, and it's no secret, is close with Draymond, and the one player he said he would always consider playing with, without a doubt, you could ask people close to LeBron, you may be able to ask LeBron, is Steph Curry."

Rumors circulated back in February that the Warriors had reached out to the Lakers to see if they would be willing to deal LeBron James — even Green reportedly got involved — but nothing ever happened.

Both teams moved on while fans and reporters were left wondering what could have happened if the duo formed a superteam.

Curry and James will share the court this upcoming summer as the two were named to the USA Basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

James will be playing in his fourth Olympic Games and first in 12 years after winning gold medals in 2008 and 2012. On the other hand, Curry will make his first Olympic appearance despite being a four-time NBA Champion. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will lead the team.

Could the duo's pairing this summer reignite those February conversations and lure the 39-year-old up the West Coast for his 22nd season in the league?

