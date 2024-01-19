National Basketball Association Victor Wembanyama barred by Spurs doctors from playing back-to-backs Published Jan. 19, 2024 7:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama missed his sixth game of the season when San Antonio played at the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama suffered a sprained ankle on Dec. 23 at Dallas, and the Spurs have been cautious with him since then. The reason for his absence was listed as "rest" on the Spurs' injury report.

"No, it's not rest, it's doctor's orders," coach Gregg Popovich said. "He's been working on his body and he has got a minutes restriction and is not allowed to play back-to-backs right now.

"It will probably change very soon but for now, we have to abide by that restriction."

San Antonio will play again Saturday at Washington.

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3, 230-pound No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, is averaging 19.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35 starts.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

