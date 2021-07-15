National Basketball Association Team USA charged with replacing Bradley Beal days before heading to Tokyo just in share facebook twitter reddit link

It's been anything but smooth sailing for the United States men's national team in Las Vegas – and now, its road to Olympic gold might have just gotten harder.

After losing their first two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia, Team USA finally had found a reason to feel good about itself after a 108-80 win over Argentina on Tuesday.

In a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant explained that the rough start was to be expected from a team that is still looking to mesh together on the floor.

"We’re a team that’s still coming together and trying to find our identity. We have so many great players that you can play so many different ways, and we are indecisive at times on defense and offense. In the midst of us figuring it out, these teams are established and they’re running their sets. We’re working on our sets. The stars were kind of aligned for us to lose early on."

The continuity that Team USA believed it was on the verge of building, however, will now have to take a step backwards, with the announcement that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal entered health and safety protocols on Wednesday, and on Thursday he was officially ruled out of the Olympics.

Team USA will now search for Beal's replacement, which is no easy task considering he started at shooting guard in all three exhibition games and was second in the NBA in scoring this past season at 31.3 points per game.

In addition, he was selected to his third All-Star Game while also being named third-team All-NBA.

The loss of Beal was just the first blow to Team USA, who also announced that Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also entered health and safety protocols, though he did not test positive for COVID-19.

With the men's national team now searching for a replacement for Beal, and potentially Grant, the two options could be two young players who are on the USA Select Team but have seen playing time in the exhibition games in Vegas.

Those two players are Cleveland Cavaliers' second-year point guard Darius Garland and San Antonio Spurs' second-year forward Keldon Johnson.

Garland averaged 17.4 PPG and 6.1 assists this past season with the Cavaliers and would serve as the second point guard on a USA roster that currently features one In Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Johnson, on the other hand, has three years of experience playing under USA head coach Gregg Popovich with the Spurs and averaged 12.8 PPG and 6.0 rebounds this past season.

Team USA will take on Australia at 6 p.m. ET on Friday night before heading to Tokyo, where the Americans will open against France on July 25 in the Olympics.

