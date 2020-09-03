National Basketball Association Twitter Fingers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nothing about this NBA playoffs should shock fans, and yesterday's Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference semifinal matchup led to fireworks off the court on Thursday.

The Heat have rushed out to a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks, owners of the NBA's best regular season record, and this year's Defensive Player of the Year and the reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, so far, the spotty play of Antetokounmpo has been the main topic of discussion resulting from the series.

In Game 1, Antetokounmpo only scored 18 points, his first game this postseason scoring less than 28 points. He also didn't guard Jimmy Butler in crunch time, while Butler finished the game with 40 points.

After the game, he was asked about whether he requested to guard Butler down the stretch and his response was that of deference to his head coach, Mike Budenholzer.

He was able to bounce back in Game 2 and score 29 points and grab 14 rebounds, but his team's struggles for the second consecutive postseason have people questioning whether he's cut out to be the alpha dog on a championship team.

One of those people is retired NBA veteran Richard Jefferson, who claimed Antetokounmpo might be best served in the role of Scottie Pippen (Robin) while somebody else plays the role of Michael Jordan (Batman).

It's safe to say that Pippen took exception to Jefferson's comment and he responded on Twitter by highlighting Antetokounmpo's greatness, while taking a shot at Jefferson.

It doesn't appear Jefferson took it too personally considering his light-hearted response to Pippen, citing how he was a role player on title teams similar to Scott Burrell, who played alongside Jordan and Pippen in Chicago.

While Pippen might not have agreed with the statement made by Jefferson, another retired NBA player did.

ESPN's Jay Williams didn't think it was too far off base, and fact he likened Antetokonmpo being Pippen to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' struggles before he broke through to win his first championship.

He explained why on his morning radio show Keyshawn, Jay, and Zubin.

"LeBron James was a Pippen once, before he got over the hump and won his championship. He was a Pippen in 2011, 2010-2011, when he left Cleveland and he came to D-Wade's team."

During James first year in Miami, he led the Heat in scoring (26.7), assists (7.0), steals (1.6), and field goal attempts per game (18.8).

The Heat also made the Finals before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in 6 games.

Before arriving in Miami, James had also won two MVP awards, in 2009 and 2010, while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals.

So it should come as no surprise that James was quick to snap back at Williams' claim that he ever played a secondary role.

To be fair, Williams has publicly stated in the past that he believes James would defeat Jordan if they were to ever play one-on-one.

"You cannot tell me in a one-on-one game that LeBron James wouldn't dominate Mike."

And Williams was sure to bring this up when he responded to James on Wednesday.

It truly is playoff time – and it looks like no one will be backing down anytime soon, on or off the court.

