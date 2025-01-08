National Basketball Association
Trae Young's half-court heave lifts Hawks to buzzer-beating win over Jazz
Published Jan. 8, 2025 12:10 a.m. ET

Trae Young hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from beyond the half-court line to give the Atlanta Hawks a 124-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Young took an inbounds pass, dribbled to just short of half court and hit the 49-foot winner as time expired while being loosely guarded by Collin Sexton, who had seemingly forced overtime with a tying 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.

Young finished with 24 points and 20 assists. Dyson Daniels added 16 points, seven assists, and six rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a three-game skid. Clint Capela scored 18 points and De'Andre Hunter 17.

Lauri Markkanen made a season-high eight 3-pointers and scored a season-best 35 points for Utah. Sexton added 24 points and Walker Kessler finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah scored on five straight possessions and took a 114-113 lead on back-to-back dunks from Kessler. Young hit a step-back 3-pointer to put Atlanta back in front, and fed Hunter for another go-ahead 3 with 1:57 left.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta used a balanced attack with seven players scoring in double figures.

Jazz: Utah fell behind by 14 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second before battling back both times and making it a one-possession game by halftime.

Key moment

Young's heave at the buzzer snapped the Hawks' skid and was the team's fifth in its last eight games.

Key stat

Utah has won just twice in 15 home games.

Up next

The Hawks finish a six-game road swing at Phoenix on Thursday. The Jazz host Miami on Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

