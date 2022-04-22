National Basketball Association
Trae Young's floater seals comeback win for Hawks, Heat lead 2-1 Trae Young's floater seals comeback win for Hawks, Heat lead 2-1
National Basketball Association

Trae Young's floater seals comeback win for Hawks, Heat lead 2-1

57 mins ago

Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat's series lead to 2-1.

Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 seconds left that could've given the Heat a three-point cushion. He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De'Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta.

P.J. Tucker led a 21-0 run in the third quarter that pushed the Heat to an 84-68 lead and seemingly on cruise control to a 3-0 lead. But Young and the Hawks would not let them get away.

Young finished with 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18, Hunter 17, and three others scored in double figures to take some of the pressure off the star guard.

Coming off a 45-point effort in Game 3, Butler was held to 20 in this one and missed a golden chance to give Miami a stranglehold on the series.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, and Max Strus also had 20.

The Hawks led by 11 in the first half and were still up 68-63 when Hunter hit a 3-pointer with just under eight minutes remaining in the third.

That's when Miami suddenly took control of a game that was delayed about 45 minutes after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena before the game.

The Heat turned up their stifling defense, knocked down shots and silenced a sellout crowd that was used to seeing the Hawks win at home.

Tucker scored eight points in the six-minute spree, but his best work came at the other end on Young.

Leaning on him so much that Young shoved him away in frustration on an inbounds play, the 36-year-old Tucker used every trick in the book to stifle just the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

Even though Young hit only two of seven shots in the first half, the Hawks led at the break for the first time in the series.

Danilo Gallinari had 11 points, five Atlanta players made 3s and the Hawks were up 61-54 heading to the locker room.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Bucks buck Bulls, take 2-1 lead without Middleton
National Basketball Association

Bucks buck Bulls, take 2-1 lead without Middleton

20 mins ago
Middleton, Embiid, Booker headline NBA playoff injuries
National Basketball Association

Middleton, Embiid, Booker headline NBA playoff injuries

4 hours ago
What went wrong in Minnesota's epic collapse against Memphis?
Minnesota Timberwolves

What went wrong in Minnesota's epic collapse against Memphis?

8 hours ago
Warriors outlast Nikola Jokić and Nuggets, take 3-0 series lead
National Basketball Association

Warriors outlast Nikola Jokić and Nuggets, take 3-0 series lead

22 hours ago
Brunson scores 31, leads Mavericks past Jazz for 2-1 series lead
National Basketball Association

Brunson scores 31, leads Mavericks past Jazz for 2-1 series lead

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes