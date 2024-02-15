National Basketball Association Steph Curry adds to pregame trick shot lore with 100-foot tunnel heave Published Feb. 15, 2024 12:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Steph Curry has routinely given fans jaw-dropping trick shots in pregame warm-ups over the years, and he might have hit the most impressive shot — pregame or not — of his career ahead of Wednesday's game against the LA Clippers,

The Golden State Warriors superstar flung a one-handed shot from the tunnel into the basket at the other end of the court, leaving fans in attendance at Chase Center in awe. The shot was estimated to be at least 100 feet long (a full NBA court is 94 feet in length), and tossing the ball from an angle added to the difficulty.

Curry's shot quickly set social media ablaze. The Warriors shared a video of how the shot looked from right behind Steph Curry, while NBC Sports Bay Area shared how the shot looked from one of their broadcast cameras as well.

The video that seemed to capture the essence of Curry's trick shot the most was shot and shared by a fan named Charlese who was standing along the railing of the tunnel. As Curry made his way to the tunnel, he acknowledged fans who were shouting his name before turning around and throwing the ball. In the video, you see the arc of the ball and how high it needed to go in order to go in the basket, nearly hitting the overhanging jumbotron in its path.

Curry's sharpshooting in pregame warm-ups carried into Wednesday's game. He scored 41 points on 15 of 31 shooting from the field and went 9-for-19 from deep. It wasn't enough to secure the win, however, as the Warriors blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost 130-125.

Curry's pregame warm-up routine has often ended with him attempting some sort of trick shot over the years, with many fans taking notice of it during his and the Warriors' ascension to winning titles in the middle of the 2010s. Back when the Warriors played at Oracle Arena, Curry would frequently shoot from the tunnel there, too. But those shots were at the closest basket, with ESPN estimating that the shots he took from that tunnel were 52 feet long.

Regardless of where or how Curry takes his trick shots, they almost seemingly always go in. And they almost always leave fans in awe, with opposing arenas opening their gates early over the years to let fans bask in the chance to see Curry make a trick shot.

