Snoop Stops By 'Club Shay Shay'

It's the D-O-double-G in the place to be.

Legendary West Coast hip hop artist Snoop Dogg made his way to Club Shay Shay this week to talk about the loss of Kobe Bryant, list his top five Lakers of all-time, and share his feelings regarding the other Los Angeles franchise.

It's common knowledge that Snoop is a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan, and was a close friend of the late Kobe Bryant, who died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.

Snoop said that when he first heard the news, he didn't want to believe it, but finally had to come to grips with the tragedy once he turned on the television in his hotel room.

"That broke me in half. Just to hear that broke me all the way in half. I couldn't even move for a minute. I was stuck ... He was doing so much good with his life after basketball."

While on the subject of the Lakers, Shannon Sharpe also asked Snoop – who was of course donning his Lakers gear – to list his top five Lakers of all-time, and at the top was Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, followed by Kobe.

"Magic, baby. That's where I got all my game from. I grew up playing like Magic."

The Lakeshow is on the cusp of winning its 17th NBA title, holding a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, much to the delight of Snoop, who found just as much joy in the Los Angeles Clippers losing to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.

"I felt real good [when the Clippers lost]. I got Marcellus Wiley and Clipper Darrell's [phone numbers] ... so the first thing I did was send them a couple little GIFs of 'crying Jordan' with a Clippers shirt on."

Snoop even gave a shoutout to Clippers guard Lou Williams – better known as 'Lemon Pepper Lou.'

Check out the entire third episode of Club Shay Shay with Snoop Dogg below:

