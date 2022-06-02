Skip Bayless, Chris Broussard predict the NBA Finals
The NBA Finals tip off on Thursday night, and FOX Sports analysts are weighing in on whom they think will win between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
Let's see what Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, Chris Broussard, Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Emmanuel Acho think about the championship series.
SKIP BAYLESS
Pick: Warriors
Bayless' take: "The one thing about 3-point shooters, these two — Steph and Klay — you cannot lock them down. You can’t stop them from shooting, they stop themselves. They are often cold or they’re hot."
SHANNON SHARPE
Pick: Celtics
Sharpe's take: "I believe that J.T. (Jayson Tatum) and J.B. (Jaylen Brown), the matchup which they present for the Warriors, will be a problem. So that’s why I like them in seven games."
NICK WRIGHT
Pick: Warriors
Wright's take: "I don’t think these games will be blowouts and I think the late-game execution favors the Warriors greatly. And it should be noted that the Warriors, with a healthy Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson) and Draymond (Green), are 21-1 under Steve Kerr in a playoff series."
KEVIN WILDES
Pick: Celtics
Wildes' take: "Their defense is still No. 1 and has been the best since New Year’s Eve. I think they’ve got a lot of size that Golden State is going to have some issues to contend with. I don’t think they are intimidated by the Warriors, they won six of their last seven games in Golden State, and I think we are going to see Jayson Tatum ascend to an even higher level."
CHRIS BROUSSARD
Pick: Warriors
Broussard's take: "I think Golden State, because of their multiplicity of scorers, of options, the way they score — midrange, 3, back-door cuts, drives to the bucket — they will be too much, and they win it in seven, on the home floor."
EMMANUEL ACHO
Pick: Warriors
Acho’s take: "Anything the Celtics can do, the Warriors can do better. … I love the Celtics. The only problem is, they are a knockoff version of the Warriors."