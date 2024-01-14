National Basketball Association Pistons reportedly trade Bagley, Livers, picks to Wizards; Detroit adds cap space Updated Jan. 14, 2024 11:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards swung a multi-player trade Sunday.

The deal sends Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and two second-round draft picks (2025 and 2026) to Washington, with Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala going to Detroit. ESPN first reported the terms of the trade.

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 10.2 points in 18.4 minutes per contest and is in the second season of a three-year, $37.5 million deal. Livers is posting 5.0 points per contest and is a restricted free agent after this season.

By making this deal, Detroit opens up cap space for the coming offseason. It could potentially have as much as $60 million in room under the cap.

Gallinari missed all of last season due to a torn ACL and is averaging 7.0 points in 14.8 minutes per contest this season. Muscala has appeared in 24 games off the bench, logging 14.1 minutes per contest. Both players are free agents after this season.

Detroit is 3-36, last in the Eastern Conference, losers of seven consecutive games and recently broke an NBA single-season record with 28 consecutive losses. Meanwhile, Washington is 7-31, good for 14th in the East.

