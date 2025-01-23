National Basketball Association Paul Pierce responds to Rajon Rondo saying Lakers title 'meant more' than Celtics title Updated Jan. 23, 2025 8:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rajon Rondo has an interesting legacy with the Boston Celtics.

While he won a championship with the team as a key player in 2008 and made all four of his All-Star appearances wearing a Boston uniform, he also won a championship with the Celtics' bitter rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, in 2020.

As if that didn't make things contentious enough, Rondo, who officially retired from the NBA in 2024, has gone on record saying that the 2020 Lakers title meant more to him than the lone title he won with Boston in 2008.

"It meant more from a sentimental point," Rondo said during an appearance on "Run It Back" on Wednesday. "It's something I'll remember more with my kids. If you have kids you'll understand.

"When I was with the Celtics, I'm thinking this is about to my new normal," Rondo continued. "I thought we had a hell of time and a team could run it back-to-back with, and in a sense, I kind of took if for granted when I was that young, but I understand now. It took 12 years later to get one and I appreciated it 10 times more … It's different values, but obviously the Celtics one got me to where I am in my career. It will always be the first."

Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who won Finals MVP in 2008, was given an opportunity to Rondo's comment during Thursday's episode of "Speak" on FS1, and perhaps to the surprise of the Boston loyal, Pierce understood his former teammate's sentiment.

"That's fair," Pierce said. "This is what happens when you win your second title. When you win your second title, as Rajon Rondo, it bolts you into another category with where you stand NBA history and, possibly, he can be a Hall of Famer now."

Pierce was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 as a first-ballot inductee.

"That's fair, Doe," Pierce said. "I'm happy for you, my boy."

The Celtics broke their tie with the Lakers last season for most titles by a franchise in NBA history (18).

The Lakers and Celtics will renew their rivalry on Thursday when they go head-to-head for the first time this season. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET.

