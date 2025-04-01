5 players involved Pistons-Timberwolves fight receive suspensions

National Basketball Association
Updated Apr. 1, 2025 2:37 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons big Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games and four other players from the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves drew one-game suspensions for their roles in an on-court altercation between the teams earlier this week, the NBA said Tuesday.

Stewart got two games "based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," the league said.

The NBA handed the one-game bans to Detroit's Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser along with Minnesota's Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo. All five of those players were ejected from Sunday's game, as were Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Minnesota assistant Pablo Prigioni.

"Obviously things went too far," Bickerstaff said after that game. "But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other’s backs. ... Those are nonnegotiables in our locker room."

The incident began when Holland fouled Reid with 8:36 left in the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ 123-104 victory over the Pistons in Minneapolis. Reid confronted Holland, who then pushed DiVincenzo, who then shoved Holland — and they wound up falling into spectators seated along the baseline.

Stewart and Sasser then entered the altercation, "which resulted in a continued escalation of the situation," the league said.

Reid and DiVincenzo will serve their one-game suspensions Tuesday when the Timberwolves visit Denver. Stewart will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Pistons visit Oklahoma City, and Holland and Sasser also will serve their suspensions in that game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

