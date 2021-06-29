LA Clippers Paul George delivers big-time performance to keep LA Clippers alive vs. Phoenix Suns 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's no quit in the LA Clippers.

They've proved that time and time again this postseason and, the Clippers did so yet again with a monster 116-102 win in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, staving off elimination in the Western Conference finals.

Paul George was the maestro behind LA's victory, conducting a 41-point, 13-rebound masterpiece to put away the Suns.

He shot an other-worldly 75% from the field, going 15-for-20 in the game and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. He buried all eight of his free-throw attempts and led the Clippers with six assists.

George did the little things, too, like racking up three steals ⁠— all of which came in the second half.

His finest 12 minutes of work came following halftime, with the Clippers up 59-52 at the break.

In the third quarter, George rattled off 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including draining all three of his attempts from distance.

LA's 32-26 advantage in the frame ballooned the Clippers' lead to 13 points heading into the fourth quarter, and George & Co. kept the screws turned on Phoenix to push the series to a Game 6 back in Tinseltown.

George had some help ⁠— primarily from Marcus Morris Sr. (22 points) and Reggie Jackson (23 points) ⁠— but the lion's share of the postgame chatter was reserved for PG-13 after his historic night.

As Nick Wright of "First Things First" put it, George dialed up the best playoff game of his career in Game 5.

Not only did George light up the stat sheet with startling efficiency, but he also picked the most opportune instances to turn it up and turn away signs of life for the Suns.

"Every time they had to answer, every time that crowd in Phoenix … was ready to explode and have the coronation into the Finals start, the Clippers answered," Wright said. "And almost every time, Paul George was right at the center of it. So he deserves massive credit."

Kendrick Perkins echoed those sentiments on ESPN, asserting that George is worthy of being considered a "superstar."

"Right now Paul George is in his bag like he's got fries at the bottom," Perkins said. "…When Kawhi [Leonard] went out, he elevated his game to 30 points a night, 11 rebounds and six assists. He's dominating … And right now, look, I've been very critical of Paul George, but he is living up to his name right now and he's doing everything and more.

Overall, Skip Bayless said he's having trouble putting his finger on exactly how the Clippers are still chugging along through the playoffs.

Just when it looks like LA is ready to pack up and leave, they battle back, the "Undisputed" host explained.

"There's something going on here that's right, even though it often feels so wrong, because you cannot get them out of your hair." Bayless said. "… Just when you think you can trust them, you can't trust them. And just when you want to write them off, you'd better not."

George and the Clippers still have plenty to do to keep fighting for a championship.

Game 5's victory lessened their deficit to 3-2 in the series, but there are still two do-or-die contests left for LA to complete their quest against the Suns.

Whether they pull it off or not, it's bound to be a fight to the finish, with George leading LA's charge.

