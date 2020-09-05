National Basketball Association Nuggets Strike Gold In Game 2 48 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After falling into an 0-2 hole in their first round matchup against the Utah Jazz, the Denver Nuggets avoided the same trap in the Western Conference semifinals, knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Here are the key takeaways from Game 2 of Denver-Los Angeles:

1. Kawhi Leonard is human after all

Through the first seven games of the NBA playoffs, it seemed as if Kawhi Leonard was operating on a different level than the rest of the field.

Coming into Game 2, he was averaging 32.2 points while shooting 56.2% from the field this postseason. He had recorded at least 30 points in five of seven games.

But on Saturday, Leonard came down to earth.

Leonard would score only 13 points, shooting 4-for-17 from the field.

The performance snapped Leonard's 47-game streak of scoring at least 15 points.

2. Denver's defense locks in

Leonard struggled in Game 2, but he wasn't the only member of the Clippers, which points towards the Nuggets' defensive prowess on Saturday night.

For the game, the Nuggets recorded 7 blocks and 9 steals as a team, while forcing 17 turnovvers out of LA.

It was the most blocks Denver has tallied as a team this postseason, and LA's 101 points scored were the fewest by the Clippers so far this playoffs. Coming into Saturday, LA had the highest scoring offense in the playoffs at 125.7 points per game.

In addition, the Clippers also only shot 40.9% from the field, their worst shooting performance of the postseason.

3. Speaking of offense...

Coming into Saturday, Denver had failed to reach 100 points in two consecutive games for the first time all season, after scoring at least 105 points in five of their first six playoff games.

The offense was able to get back on track in Game 2, scoring 110 points on the back of a 44-point first quarter explosion.

After being held below 20 points in his last two games, Jamal Murray was able to find his stroke, scoring 27 points in Game 2.

All-Star center Nikola Jokic chipped in 26 points.

The Nuggets also made 15 three-pointers.

