NBA trade deadline buzz: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry in demand

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the market is heating up.

With the NBA expanding the playoffs to include the Play-In Tournament for teams that finish seeded seventh to 10th in both conferences, there will likely be no shortage of buyers ahead of the Thursday deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

Let's get you up to speed on the latest rumors on some of the biggest names ahead of the deadline.

Lonzo Ball, G, New Orleans Pelicans

Latest buzz: The list of teams that have reportedly inquired about Ball might be shorter than the list of teams that haven't. The Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors have all been in the mix for the 23-year-old Pelicans point guard, according to multiple reports.

Ball did not play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a hip injury that has him listed as day-to-day, and he is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, Ball is averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game in 38 outings with New Orleans this season.

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

Latest buzz: It's little surprise that playoff teams — in this case, the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat ⁠— would be looking to acquire the services of Lowry, who has spent the past nine seasons pulling the strings in Toronto. At age 34, he's averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game, all while shooting a hair under 40% from beyond the arc.

The veteran point guard's contract expires after this season, and he reportedly is looking move to a contender. Per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Lowry has expressed a preference to take his talents to South Beach, if he does get dealt.

Victor Oladipo, G, Houston Rockets

Latest buzz: Oladipo is another high-profile guard who could be on the move just months after he joined the Rockets in the James Harden blockbuster in January.

The 28-year-old guard reportedly turned down an extension from the Rockets in late February and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors are interested but balked at Houston's asking price.

Here's an excerpt from Letourneau's report, via CBS Sports:

According to a league source, Golden State's talks with Houston haven't progressed past the inquiry stage. The Rockets would want one of the Warriors' top assets, the top-three-protected 2021 pick from Minnesota or Wiseman, both of which are conversation-enders for Golden State.





Other notable names, news and notes:

Aaron Gordon, F, Orlando Magic

Latest buzz: Gordon has formally asked the Magic to deal him prior to the deadline, according to "The Athletic."

Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers

Latest buzz: The banged-up Lakers reportedly are interested in the Pacers' big man, as are the Knicks, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and Pelicans.

