How to win $1,000 on 76ers vs. Wizards in Game 3 on Saturday

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

In an Eastern Conference that has carried a ton of drama to this point, the NBA Playoffs have yet to really yield any surprising results.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks were all assumed to be a step above their competition heading into the postseason. Through the first week, that has been proven accurate, with Milwaukee steamrolling Miami through the first three games and both Brooklyn and Philadelphia dominating the first two games at home.

In the 76ers case, the road now beckons for Game 3 against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET). Washington was beaten up physically in Game 2, with Russell Westbrook limping off towards the end of Wednesday’s 120-95 loss with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

The question now is whether the 8-seed Wizards have a stand left in them at home. Washington made a tremendous run down the stretch just to earn the eighth seed in the playoffs. But there doesn’t seem to be a matchup that works for them against Joel Embiid inside and Ben Simmons running the point.

Here are the six questions for Saturday night’s contest.

At the half, which team will be winning and by how much?

The options: Sixers by 1-6, Sixers by 7 or More, Tie, Wizards by 1-6, Wizards by 7 or more

It may be hard to remember, but Washington did have the halftime lead in Game 1 thanks in large part to Embiid getting into foul trouble. Since that point, however, Philadelphia has been in complete control of the series, with Simmons and Embiid slicing through the Wizards' defense. That being said, the Wizards probably will have their best answer of the series in the first half of Game 3. The question is: will it be enough?

How many dunks will Joel Embiid have during the game?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

The Wizards have no matchups that work against Embiid, who has averaged 30 points in 30 minutes in three regular-season games, and followed that up in the playoffs with 26 points in just about 28 minutes during the first two games.

Which player will have the most rebounds in the game?

The options: Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Tie, Other

Again, Embiid seems the logical pick in this spot because of the lack of a true threat to him on Washington's side. The wild card, however, is Westbrook. His ankle injury was frustrating, but it’s pretty hard to imagine he won’t play in Game 3. If he does, does the triple-double king come out and try to prove a point? That’s a great unknown.

Which player will have the most assists in the game?

The options: Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Tie, Other

Simmons followed his 15-assist performance in Game 1 with a more active personal offensive show in Game 2, recording eight assists and a team-high 22 points. Again, Westbrook is the wild card here because Washington needs him to step up if they are going to make this a series again.

Who will be the top scorer of the game?

The options: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Tie, Other

This could be a game where Beal goes crazy for Washington. He traditionally has good numbers against the 76ers – he averaged 36.7 against them in three regular-season games this year – and with the Wizards up against the wall, it may be Beal who carries the scoring load.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Sixers by 1-3, Sixers by 4-6, Sixers by 7 or more, Wizards by 1-3, Wizards by 4-6, Wizards by 7 or more

At the end of Game 2, Washington looked gassed and defeated. This is just a really bad matchup for them, and the 76ers look confident after scraping off early rust in Game 1. This could be the closest game of the series, however. The 76ers probably will win, but Washington will give them a fight.

