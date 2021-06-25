National Basketball Association NBA Playoffs: Top moments from Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 2 16 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For the second series in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks were down 0-1.

But that quickly, and emphatically, became a thing of the past on Friday.

In a Game 2 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks , the Milwaukee Bucks went HAM, tying the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece with a blowout, 125-91 win, after a major letdown in Game 1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his normal self, scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Here are the top moments from Game 2:

Milwaukee Bucks 125, Atlanta Hawks 91 (series tied 1-1)

From the jump, Antetokounmpo set the tone for the Bucks, being aggressive early and often.

Every time he takes the court, there is a chance that Antetokounmpo will do something special, and he proved that to be the case in the first quarter with this acrobatic finish in the lane.

But Antetokounmpo wasn't the only one creating highlight plays in the first quarter.

Hawks' power forward John Collins was playing above the rim in the opening frame, as evidenced by this outback dunk over "The Greek Freak."

Collins was above the rim making an impact, but he was joined by reserve forward Danilo Gallinari who made his presence felt from the 3-point line with nine first-quarter points.

His scoring boost off the bench kept the Hawks close at the end of the first quarter, with the Bucks leading 34-28.

In the second quarter, it was more of the same for the Bucks, and that involved feeding Antetokounmpo.

His dominance helped the Bucks build a double-digit lead early into the second quarter to provide a cushion for the East's third seed.

The energy from Antetokounmpo became contagious for the rest of the Bucks, who engineered a 20-0 run in the second quarter to take a 71-40 lead.

At the half, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday had joined Antetokounmpo in the double-figure scoring department with 13 and 19 points, respectively.

The Bucks built a 77-45 lead going into intermission with their offense clicking on all cylinders.

They shot 64% from the field and 55% from 3-point range in the first half with 18 assists on 31 made baskets.

Add Pat Connaughton to the list of Bucks who had his way with the Hawks defense in Game 2, catching fire in the third quarter to help push the Bucks lead north of 40 points.

And by the fourth quarter, even Thanasis Antetokounmpo was able to get in on the action with a dunk that sent the city of Milwaukee into a frenzy.

After the first quarter, this one was never in doubt, with the Bucks sending an emphatic message to Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo led the way with 25 points, while Jrue Holiday also scored 22 to guide a well-balanced offensive attack from the Milwaukee.

