National Basketball Association NBA Playoff Top Moments: 76ers vs. Hawks, Suns vs. Nuggets

A pair of pivotal Game 3's highlight Friday night's NBA playoff schedule.

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks return to their home floor, where Trae Young looks to lead his team to a 2-1 series lead over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers .

Then in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns look to deliver a potential knockout blow to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets by taking a 3-0 series lead.

No team has ever climbed out of a 3-0 hole in the NBA playoffs.

Here are the top moments from Friday night's NBA action:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is known for his microwave scoring ability and elite playmaking, and early in the first quarter, those playmaking skills were on display with an accurate skip pass to Bogdan Bogdanovic for a 3-pointer.

But the star of the first quarter was Sixers reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz, who scored 11 points off of the bench to lead all scorers at the end of the first quarter.

His hot start helped the Sixers build a 28-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Young was once again displaying his otherworldly passing ability, this time on a lob to a John Collins that led to a highlight dunk.

Young starred in the first half with 16 points and four assists to cut the Sixers' lead down to five points at halftime.

The Sixers led 61-56 at the half, led by Tobias Harris' 12 points.

The third quarter was all Ben Simmons, which spelled good news for the Sixers and bad news for the Hawks.

Simmons was everywhere, whether it was scoring or creating for other, scoring 11 points and creating awe-inspiring plays with his passing.

And by the end of the third quarter, the Sixers had a 95-75 lead.

