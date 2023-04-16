National Basketball Association NBA playoff dispatches: Reaves, Hachimura push Lakers past Grizzlies Published Apr. 16, 2023 6:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports writers are providing takeaways from games throughout the NBA playoffs. Here are their thoughts from the first Sunday of the postseason.

Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112: Team effort helps Lakers seize momentum

Cameras caught Austin Reaves flashing a huge smile as he walked through the tunnel at FedExForum.

He's earning just $1.56 million this season, the lowest-paid Los Angeles Laker who got playing time in Game 1 of the their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

But he had one of the biggest impacts in the team's 128-112 win.

Reaves finished with 23 points, scoring 14 of them in the fourth quarter on 5-for-5 shooting. With just under three minutes left, and the Lakers up 111-109, Reaves scored nine consecutive points to blow the game open for the Lakers.

The seventh-seeded Lakers, who were underdogs entering this series, now have a 1-0 lead over the second-seeded Grizzlies with Game 2 set for Wednesday in Memphis.

The Lakers also got a huge contribution from Rui Hachimura, who had a team-high 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting off the bench, including going 5-for-6 from beyond the 3-point line. Hachimura tied Mychal Thompson's record in 1988 for the most points scored off the bench by a Laker in a playoff game.

The usual suspects also shined on both ends of the court. Davis had 22 points on 10-for-17 shooting, 12 rebounds, three steals and a playoff career-high seven blocks. LeBron James added 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are not only left to deal with the Game 1 loss, but also, potentially, the loss of their superstar.

With less than six minutes left in the game, Ja Morant re-injured his right hand as he drove to the basket and collided with Anthony Davis. Morant took a tumble from high in the air and tried to break his fall with his right hand, which bent awkwardly when he landed.

Morant writhed on the floor in pain, went to the locker room, then returned to the bench with his right hand heavily bandaged. After the game, Grizzlies coach Tyler Jenkins told reporters that X-rays on the hand were negative.

It goes without saying how important Morant is to the Grizzlies. This season, the two-time All-Star averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Morant's injury aside, here's to guessing Dillon Brooks regrets a comment he made last week. During a Grizzlies practice Tuesday, Brooks told reporters he "wouldn't mind playing LeBron in a seven-game series," adding, "Knock him out right away."

For the Grizzlies, it looks like this series is going to be much more challenging than Brooks anticipated.

— Melissa Rohlin

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

Yaron Weitzman is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He is the author of "Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports." Follow him on Twitter @YaronWeitzman .

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

