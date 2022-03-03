National Basketball Association NBA odds: Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Embiid Lead MVP futures, and more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With only a quarter of the NBA season remaining, futures bettors are locked into the MVP race.

Will Ja Morant's superstar leap garner him an MVP trophy in his third season à la Derrick Rose in 2011? Can Nikola Jokic repeat last year's heroics as he continues to lead the Denver Nuggets in every major statical category? Or will the MVP front-runner and NBA scoring leader, Joel Embiid, take home his first trophy after guiding the Philadelphia 76ers amidst all the drama they have endured this season?

It doesn't take long for betting lines to shift in the Association. Let's take a look at the updated MVP odds for the top players in the NBA as we approach the tail end of the season (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA MVP*

Joel Embiid : -149 ( bet $10 to win $16.75 total )

Nikola Jokic : +300 ( bet $10 to win $40 total )

Giannis Antetokounmpo : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Ja Morant : +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

DeMar DeRozan : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Stephen Curry : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Devin Booker : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Luka Doncic : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Kevin Durant : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1010 total )

James Harden : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2010 total )

LeBron James : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2510 total )

*Odds as of 3/3/2022

- With approximately 20 games left in the season, we asked FOX Bet trader Dylan Brossman for the book's stats on the award:

Highest Ticket Share: Joel Embiid - 26%

Highest Handle Share: Joel Embiid - 33%

Biggest Liability: Ja Morant

Joel commands the highest ticket and handle shares, further cementing his standing as the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP Trophy.

Colin Cowherd believes that Embiid has a great narrative and that's what NBA writers tend to look for when voting on these awards.

"He's a guy people want to vote for … NBA writers tend to vote for stories, and I think Embiid can say, ‘I had to deal with Ben Simmons, I had to inherit Harden’ … That's part of a really good narrative," Cowherd said.

"I think Embiid is going to win," he concluded.

- FOX Bet's biggest liability for the award, Ja Morant, averages 27.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds along with a slew of electrifying highlight-reel plays that make it easy to see why the fan-favorite's odds have shortened among the books as the season has progressed.

However, Cowherd feels everyone should slow their breaks on the high-flyer.

"I am very skeptical of the long-term championship odds for springy, athletic guards that drive and score," he said on "The Herd".

But regardless of his chances of winning multiple titles, the fact remains he is certainly in the running for the MVP award as this 2022 NBA Season draws to a close.

So there you have it. Who are you throwing a couple of bucks down on to win NBA MVP?

