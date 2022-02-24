National Basketball Association NBA odds: Every team's 2022 title futures after All-Star Weekend 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that the celebration and festivities of All-Star Weekend are over, the NBA's 75th season is quickly coming to a close.

With teams getting healthy and gearing up for lengthy post-season runs, savvy futures bettors are keeping an eye out on intriguing storylines and developments that might quickly shift the odds.

Will Kyrie Irving's potential impending full-time return shift the Brooklyn Nets back into pole position? Can the Phoenix Suns keep their momentum with Chris Paul sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks? Will the Miami Heat rise now that their squad is fully healthy for the first time all season?

As we know, title lines shift very quickly in the Association. So let's dive into the updated championship odds for each team post-All-Star break (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP*

Phoenix Suns: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Golden State Warriors: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Miami Heat: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Utah Jazz: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chicago Bulls: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Denver Nuggets: +3300 (bet $10 to win $$340 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Boston Celtics: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Toronto Raptors: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Charlotte Hornets: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

New York Knicks: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Washington Wizards: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Houston Rockets: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

San Antonio Spurs: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9,510 total)

New Orleans Pelicans: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9,510 total)

Sacramento Kings: +250000 (bet $10 to win $25,010 total)

Indiana Pacers: +250000 (bet $10 to win $25,010 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +350000 (bet $10 to win $30,010 total)

Orlando Magic: +500000 (bet $10 to win $50,010 total)

Detroit Pistons: +500000 (bet $10 to win $50,010 total)

*Odds as of 2 /24/2022

A few extra tidbits:

With the potential imminent return of Irving, will the Nets' odds shorten?

FOX Sports trader Dylan Brossman thinks so.

"If Kyrie is given the green light to play in home games by playoff time, that will remove one of the many uncertainties surrounding Brooklyn. And the upcoming return of a healthy Kevin Durant would remove another..," he said.

As for Suns, how will Chris Paul's injury affect their title chances? FOX Sports NBA Writer, Yaron Weitzman is not concerned.

"The Suns are rolling with a core that made the finals last season. They own the league’s top point differential and are third in both offense and defense," he wrote.

"As long as Paul is back by the first round this is the favorite to come out of the West."

Speaking of the West, at +2000 the Lakers' odds have lengthened considerably since the pre-season. But, "The Herd's" Colin Cowherd has a quick fix to help their odds next season, as seen below.

Trading LeBron James is the quickest way to fix the Lakers I THE HERD The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are reportedly not seeing eye to eye, and Colin Cowherd has a quick solution: trade him. Watch as Colin builds a case for moving off of the NBA star.

So who are you throwing money on to win it all? With the teams on their marks for the final stretch run of the season, it's time to get your futures bets in!

