NBA Odds: Kyrie Irving's playing status and impact on Nets' futures

We got word New York City may lift its indoor mask mandate in the coming days. If that does happen, will it also lift the Brooklyn Nets' chances of winning a title as star guard Kyrie Irving will be allowed to play in home games?

To take a look at the topic from a gambling perspective, we caught up with FOX Sports trader Dylan Brossman.

Irving, who is not vaccinated, can't play in games in the New York/Brooklyn area with the mandate in effect.

The Nets are 6-8 against the spread (ATS) when Irving has played this season. But, Brooklyn is 18-27 ATS on the season without Irving.

When it comes to championship futures, the Nets are the third betting favorite (+500) to win the NBA title at FOX Bet.

Brossman doesn't expect that to change until both Irving and Kevin Durant return to action. And Ben Simmons, who was traded to the Nets at the trade deadline as part of the James Harden-to-Philadelphia blockbuster, suits up.

Kyrie Irving is confident in the Nets post All-Star break I FIRST THINGS FIRST Kyrie Irving said, 'Just watch our squad after the break.'

The Nets (31-28, eighth in Eastern Conference) hope Durant, Irving and Simmons can form the franchise's latest version of the "Big Three."

"If Kyrie is given the green light to play in home games by playoff time, that will remove one of the many uncertainties surrounding Brooklyn. And the upcoming return of a healthy Kevin Durant would remove another," Brossman stated. "Then remains the biggest unknown for the Nets — Ben Simmons.

"Acquiring Simmons made perfect sense on paper for Brooklyn as he should provide size, defense and rebounding for a team that badly needs all three, but we have yet to see him in action."

Brossman pointed out the Nets are a title contender on paper with Irving, Durant and hopefully Simmons.

Of course, games are not played on paper.

Questions surround the Nets, Brossman said, and they won't be answered until the "Big Three" take the court together.

"Will Simmons finally start shooting outside the paint? Will he have to?" Brossman asked. "Will he get along with co-stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant? Will he be forced to the bench late in games if teams implement the ‘Hack-a-Ben’ strategy?

"There is no doubt that Brooklyn has the talent to win an NBA title this year, but there are simply too many question marks currently to make them the favorites."

So now we wait and see…

ODDS TO WIN NBA TITLE (via FOX Bet) *

Phoenix Suns +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50)

Golden State Warriors +450 (bet $10 to win $55)

Brooklyn Nets +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

Philadelphia 76ers +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Milwaukee Bucks +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Miami Heat +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Utah Jazz +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Boston Celtics +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Memphis Grizzlies +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Chicago Bulls +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Denver Nuggets +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Los Angeles Lakers +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

*Odds as of 2/24/2022

