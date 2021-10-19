National Basketball Association NBA odds: Best regular-season win total bets 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 75th NBA Season tips off tonight, and the Brooklyn Nets are sitting at +230 on FOX Bet as the favorites to win the NBA title. The Los Angeles Lakers are favored next at +400. Both teams are loaded with marquee players and championship talents like Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

However, we saw last year that injuries can change the complexion of playoffs and derail even the most heavily favorite squad's championship dreams. So really, it's anyone's game.

Our betting experts chime in with their best NBA regular-season win totals bets for the Eastern and Western Conferences.

In the East last year, the New York Knicks exceeded expectations and secured a postseason appearance for the first time since 2013 before getting bounced by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. But, FOX Sports betting expert Sam Panayotovich still isn't sold on New York.

PICK: Knicks +125 to miss playoffs

"The New York Knicks chances to miss the playoffs (after play-in tournament) sit at +125. They punched their first postseason berth in eight years last season, so naturally, I'm ready to short them this season," Panayotovich said. "Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, and Boston are all gimmes, which leaves only two more spots.

"I'm higher on Chicago and Indiana than most, and Charlotte could also play spoiler near the cut line. I'm just not a fan of old point guards with bad knees and New York has two of them. Count me in on the Knicks missing the playoff party at plus-money."

While Panayotovich is low on old guards with bad knees, NBA betting expert Jason McIntyre is high on young talent with good potential.

PICK: Bulls OVER 42.5 wins

"I have the Bulls at over 42.5 wins. Yes, the Bulls have the most revamped roster in the East, with a new point guard in Lonzo Ball, a volume-shooting midrange veteran in DeMar DeRozan, and expectations are that they make the playoffs," McIntyre said. "They're perilously thin up front after Nikola Vucevic, but they're deep in the backcourt on the wing, and did I mention the East has three of the five lowest win totals in the NBA?

"Chicago was only 13th in defensive efficiency last year, and the prediction here is that they jump into the top 10 thanks to Lonzo, Alex Caruso, and the emergence of 20-year old Patrick Williams."

"Someone always tumbles down the standings, and another team surges up — last year, think Toronto and New York — and this year's riser is going to be the Bulls."

But what about the ultra-competitive West? Does the road to the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy run through the Western Conference's traditional powerhouses? McIntyre said age will adversely affect the Lakers' ability to get back to their 2020 championship form.

PICK: Lakers UNDER 52 wins

​"I have the ​Lakers under 52 wins​," McIntyre said. "​Coach Frank Vogel's roster had the most upheaval in the league, and there's a scenario where the new parts don't click and they're 12-10 after 20 games. LeBron turns 37 in December. Anthony Davis is coming off another injury and the b-word (brittle!) is being tossed around by nervous Lakers fans, who know he hates playing center, even though it's best for the team​.

​"​Sure, Russell Westbrook can carry them for stretches in January while the two stars rest, but is he winning those games, or just stat-padding? Did I mention they're old? I forgot that — the oldest team in the league.​"​

Unlike the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors will get back to championship form, Sammy P explained.

PICK: Warriors +450 to win the West

"I have the Warriors winning the West at +450. There's a reason Golden State has the second-shortest conference odds at FOX Bet," he said. "We haven't seen Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all healthy at the same time since the 2019 NBA Finals. Crazy, isn't it?

"Thompson is expected to return around Christmas and the Warriors will have tons of maneuverability around the trade deadline when they could ship out promising young players for a difference-maker like Bradley Beal. This pick is all about potential and the Warriors have tons of it."

Undoubtedly, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The journey to the title begins tonight so get in on the action with your wagers now!



