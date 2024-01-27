National Basketball Association NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finalizing lengthy contract extension Published Jan. 27, 2024 8:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Adam Silver will remain the NBA's commissioner for a long time to come.

Silver is finalizing a multiyear extension to remain as commissioner of the NBA for several more years, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement from the league had been made. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Silver's new deal will stretch "through the end of the decade."

The news of Silver's likely extension falls just a few days before he's set to celebrate his 10th anniversary on the job. He succeeded longtime commissioner David Stern, who held the role for 30 years, on Feb. 1, 2014. Just over two months into the job, SIlver handed out one of biggest punishments in North American sports history, banning LA Clippers owner David Sterling from the NBA for life.

In terms of on-court matters, Silver has brought several new ideas to the sport. The most notable are the Play-In and In-Season Tournaments. The former was introduced during the 2019-20 season and was fully implemented in the 2020-21 season as a precursor to the playoffs. The latter made its debut this season, with the Lakers winning the inaugural tournament in December.

Additionally, Silver also led the way in resuming the NBA season during the COVID-19 pandemic during a several-month-long suspension of play. The league formed a bubble in Orlando, Florida, to finish out the season.

Silver has avoided a lockout over his 10 years as commissioner as well. The league and the players' union have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement twice over Silver's tenure, including a seven-year agreement that was reached in April 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



