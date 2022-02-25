National Basketball Association Michael Jordan could beat LeBron one-on-one, Bayless says 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Michael Jordan is still into playing one-on-one.

Jordan is not one to back down from a challenge. "His Airness" didn't reach GOAT status by conceding to his challengers, and the current Charlotte Hornets owner appears to be game for battle even today.

And though it appeared playful, Jordan's face after making the decree flashed inklings of seriousness as the surrounding crowd laughed in exuberance.

If you ask Skip Bayless, Jordan was genuine, and in Bayless' mind, Jordan could lace 'em up competitively right now.

"Magic Johnson walked up to Jordan and said, ‘This is the old zone,'" Bayless said on "The Skip Bayless Show." "Michael Jordan took real exception to that. His pride flared, and he said, ‘Play me one-on-one.’ Magic was kidding, Jordan was not. He said, ‘Let’s go right now.'"

Could Jordan still lace ‘em up and be successful? Bayless thinks so — and believes his fitness all started with "The Last Dance" documentary.

"I believe that ‘The Last Dance’ documentary hurt Michael in two ways," Bayless said.

"He said before it aired that he feared he would come across as a ‘horrible person.’ Well, he often did during the documentary. … But he got the best out of every last teammate all the way down the bench. He motivated that team to win six championships in six tries. He was the greatest motivator ever. He had to do it in an ugly way, but it worked. … LeBron apologists leaped on that topic and tried to diminish Jordan's goatness."

Bayless continued on to say how that motivated Jordan to get back in shape ahead of the 75th anniversary celebration.

"Jordan looked like another woefully out of shape star, sipping his whiskey and puffing his cigars [in ‘The Last Dance’]. I think that hurt him, too. Since that documentary aired, I've been told that Michael has committed to losing weight, and getting back into shape. As he did the walkout [at All-Star weekend], he wanted to look the part, and did he ever."

With that, based on Jordan's appearance at All-Star Weekend, Bayless unleashed a bold take surrounding a potential one-on-one between James and Jordan.

"LeBron looks great for his age, but Michael looked even greater for his age, as he approaches 60 years of age. I still believe if LeBron dared to approach Michael after the game, I believe Michael would say, ‘Let’s go, right now.' Could Michael hold up? LeBron's showing his age. He can't carry his team anymore. My head says no, but I still believe that Michael Jeffery Jordan would figure a way to beat LeBron just on sheer killer will.

"My money is still on Jordan."

Conventional wisdom says that Jordan, 59, would be hard-pressed to overcome James, 37, head-to-head.

But if there is one man you wouldn't want to bet against, Jordan might be the one.

