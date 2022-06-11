National Basketball Association Micah Parsons goes Steph Curry 'Stan' on Twitter 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's somewhat common for NFL players to wish they had an NBA lifestyle.

Take Odell Beckham Jr. for example.

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons might not be on the same page as OBJ, but he certainly is a fan of the NBA — and one player in particular: Steph "Chef" Curry.

And throughout the playoffs, Parsons has been letting his love for Curry be felt on Twitter, loud and clear.

The NBA postseason began back in mid-April, and since then, Parsons has been locked in.

Here's a little Twitter proof.

But while Parsons has been enjoying the playoffs as a whole, his allegiances have become clear in recent weeks.

On May 20, he tweeted this:

Even though a loose one, that was a Michael Jordan-Curry comparison, setting the stage for Parsons' Twitter moving forward.

On that same day, a Dallas reporter lightheartedly questioned Parsons' loyalty, considering that on May 20, Curry had burned the Dallas Mavericks to the tune of 32 points, eight rebounds and fives assists in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

But Parsons was unfazed.

Parsons then put a little icing on the cake that was the Jordan comparison.

Two nights later, Parsons gave Dallas some love as the Mavs entered Game 3 against his favorite player.

But after Curry put up 31 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a win for Golden State, Parsons was back on board with "Chef Curry."

Parsons then turned his attention to the Finals.

For a majority of Game 1, Curry was having his way with Boston, and Parsons was loving it.

Unfortunately for him — and Golden State — the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter and stole Game 1 on the road.

Parsons was none too thrilled, especially with the performance of Draymond Green, who appears to be one of his least favorite players as the series continues.

Then, he doubled down on Green during Friday's Game 4.

The Finals are now tied 2-2, meaning Parsons has plenty of time to let his feelings be known throughout the course of the next week.

We'll all have our popcorn ready.

