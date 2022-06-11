National Basketball Association
Micah Parsons goes Steph Curry 'Stan' on Twitter Micah Parsons goes Steph Curry 'Stan' on Twitter
National Basketball Association

Micah Parsons goes Steph Curry 'Stan' on Twitter

56 mins ago

It's somewhat common for NFL players to wish they had an NBA lifestyle.

Take Odell Beckham Jr. for example.

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons might not be on the same page as OBJ, but he certainly is a fan of the NBA — and one player in particular: Steph "Chef" Curry.

And throughout the playoffs, Parsons has been letting his love for Curry be felt on Twitter, loud and clear. 

The NBA postseason began back in mid-April, and since then, Parsons has been locked in. 

Here's a little Twitter proof.

But while Parsons has been enjoying the playoffs as a whole, his allegiances have become clear in recent weeks. 

On May 20, he tweeted this:

Even though a loose one, that was a Michael Jordan-Curry comparison, setting the stage for Parsons' Twitter moving forward. 

On that same day, a Dallas reporter lightheartedly questioned Parsons' loyalty, considering that on May 20, Curry had burned the Dallas Mavericks to the tune of 32 points, eight rebounds and fives assists in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. 

But Parsons was unfazed. 

Parsons then put a little icing on the cake that was the Jordan comparison. 

Two nights later, Parsons gave Dallas some love as the Mavs entered Game 3 against his favorite player. 

But after Curry put up 31 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a win for Golden State, Parsons was back on board with "Chef Curry."

Parsons then turned his attention to the Finals.

For a majority of Game 1, Curry was having his way with Boston, and Parsons was loving it. 

Unfortunately for him — and Golden State — the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter and stole Game 1 on the road. 

Parsons was none too thrilled, especially with the performance of Draymond Green, who appears to be one of his least favorite players as the series continues. 

Then, he doubled down on Green during Friday's Game 4. 

The Finals are now tied 2-2, meaning Parsons has plenty of time to let his feelings be known throughout the course of the next week. 

We'll all have our popcorn ready. 

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA Finals 2022: How Steph Curry developed into two-way player
National Basketball Association

NBA Finals 2022: How Steph Curry developed into two-way player

6 mins ago
NBA Finals 2022 odds: Should you bet on Steph Curry to win Finals MVP?
National Basketball Association

NBA Finals 2022 odds: Should you bet on Steph Curry to win Finals MVP?

1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum struggling in first Finals appearance
National Basketball Association

Jayson Tatum struggling in first Finals appearance

1 hour ago
Steph Curry's masterpiece lifts Warriors to Game 4 win, ties NBA Finals
National Basketball Association

Steph Curry's masterpiece lifts Warriors to Game 4 win, ties NBA Finals

11 hours ago
NBA Finals 2022: Curry scores 43, Warriors win Game 4
National Basketball Association

NBA Finals 2022: Curry scores 43, Warriors win Game 4

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes