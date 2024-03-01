National Basketball Association Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler stars in Fall Out Boy music video Updated Mar. 1, 2024 2:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jimmy Butler has a bubbling personality, and the Miami Heat star has found a new way to display that.

Fall Out Boy recently released a music video for "So Much [For] Stardust" with Butler playing a featured part in the video.

There's so much to unpack here. For starters, what is Butler wearing? Also, his hairdo makes one wonder when precisely this video was made?

On the music front, Butler has previously discussed an interest in embarking on a country music career.

Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50.1%/44.0%/85.4% this season. It's his fifth season in Miami. The Heat are 33-26, good for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have won nine of their last 12 games.

Butler, 34, is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA and All-Defensive honoree. He and the Heat have won the East in two of the past four complete seasons.

