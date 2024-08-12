National Basketball Association McDonald's France jokes about nixing curry sauce after Team USA's Olympic win Published Aug. 12, 2024 3:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Stephen Curry broke the hearts of France basketball fans when the Golden State Warriors legend launched four deep 3-pointers to clinch Team USA's victory over the 2024 Paris Olympics host nation in the men's basketball gold medal game.

The pain seemingly has not subsided in France in the days since. On Sunday, McDonald's France went viral when the fast food chain jokingly posted that it's considering discontinuing its curry sauce.

"For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce," the chain posted in French alongside a picture of a curry sauce packet.

"For 4 years minimum."

Curry wowed fans with his trademark shot-making, which included a fourth-quarter 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of France stars and fellow NBA players Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum that left the French broadcasters in disbelief.

Curry later trolled France even more by wearing a hoodie with the words "Nuit, Nuit" — the French translation of "Night, Night" — alluding to the signature celebration he and his Team USA teammates did after he hit his final shot.

The 36-year-old superstar entered this summer as by far the biggest NBA star to have yet to play for Team USA in the Olympics and win a gold medal. Curry has now done just that — at the expense, perhaps, of the sauce with which he shares his name.

