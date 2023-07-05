National Basketball Association Mavericks acquire Grant Williams in 3-team trade with Celtics, Spurs Updated Jul. 5, 2023 8:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Grant Williams' time with the Boston Celtics has come to a conclusion, at least for now.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired the 24-year-old forward from Boston in a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

In the trade, Dallas is acquiring Williams in a sign-and-trade and signing him to a four-year, $54 million deal. Boston will receive multiple second-round draft picks, and San Antonio receives wing Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 pick swap from Dallas.

Williams was a restricted free agent and a valued member of Boston's rotation the past three seasons. This past season, Williams averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4/39.5/77.0.

Earlier this offseason, the Mavericks traded forward Davis Bertans — who is scheduled to make $17 million in the 2023-24 NBA season — and the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 12 pick to select Duke big man Dereck Lively II.

Dallas then agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal to re-sign star point guard Kyrie Irving after acquiring him from the Brooklyn Nets in February. Dallas missed the playoffs last season after reaching the Western Conference finals in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis, who averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game last season, from the Washington Wizards in June and later inked the big man to a two-year, $60 million extension.

Meanwhile, Bullock, a career 38.4% 3-point shooter, is entering the final season of a three-year, $30 million deal and joins a Spurs team headlined by 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

