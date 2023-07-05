National Basketball Association
Mavericks acquire Grant Williams in 3-team trade with Celtics, Spurs
National Basketball Association

Mavericks acquire Grant Williams in 3-team trade with Celtics, Spurs

Updated Jul. 5, 2023 8:02 p.m. ET

Grant Williams' time with the Boston Celtics has come to a conclusion, at least for now.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired the 24-year-old forward from Boston in a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

In the trade, Dallas is acquiring Williams in a sign-and-trade and signing him to a four-year, $54 million deal. Boston will receive multiple second-round draft picks, and San Antonio receives wing Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 pick swap from Dallas.

Williams was a restricted free agent and a valued member of Boston's rotation the past three seasons. This past season, Williams averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4/39.5/77.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this offseason, the Mavericks traded forward Davis Bertans — who is scheduled to make $17 million in the 2023-24 NBA season — and the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 12 pick to select Duke big man Dereck Lively II

Dallas then agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal to re-sign star point guard Kyrie Irving after acquiring him from the Brooklyn Nets in February. Dallas missed the playoffs last season after reaching the Western Conference finals in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis, who averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game last season, from the Washington Wizards in June and later inked the big man to a two-year, $60 million extension.

Meanwhile, Bullock, a career 38.4% 3-point shooter, is entering the final season of a three-year, $30 million deal and joins a Spurs team headlined by 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Dallas Mavericks
Boston Celtics
Grant Williams
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Royals put struggling Zack Greinke on 15-day IL with shoulder tendinitis

Royals put struggling Zack Greinke on 15-day IL with shoulder tendinitis

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes