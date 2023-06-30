National Basketball Association
Kyrie Irving agrees to $126 million deal with Mavericks
Published Jun. 30, 2023 6:56 p.m. ET

Kyrie Irving, after a tortuous season, has agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic reported Friday. The deal includes a player option for the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old eight-time All-Star and NBA champion point guard for the Mavericks played in 60 games this season, had a free throw percentage of 90.5 and a three-pointer percentage of 37.9. He had an assist percentage of 5.5 and a rebound percentage of 5.1.

Irving is known for his media presence and bold statements that have shed a negative light on him. However, he is well-liked around the NBA, as FOX Sports reported earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

