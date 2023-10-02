National Basketball Association LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant among NBA stars eyeing 2024 Olympics Published Oct. 2, 2023 7:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2024 Summer Olympics are fast approaching, and a couple of NBA stars have already expressed their interest in competing in Paris next summer.

LeBron James first confirmed his interest in playing for Team USA following a September report that indicated he was recruiting a handful of other American stars to join him. Since then, a few players from James' rumored list or recruits have announced their intention to suit up for the Paris Games during the league's ongoing media days.

On Monday, several stars shared their interest in joining Team USA, including Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, Fred VanVleet and Brook Lopez, among others. Just like that, a star-studded roster, which has 12 spots, appears to be forming for the U.S.

Here's a roundup of who could be representing the U.S. in the upcoming Olympics.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers star said he has an interest in playing for Team USA next summer, noting that he wouldn't have to take on a major role with the team like he did the last two times he played in the Olympics.

"I don't think it would be too much of a physical toll," James, who turns 39 in December, said. "I wouldn't have to do much. Rebound a little bit. Pass a little bit. Defend. Block some shots."

James reportedly recruited players over the summer to join him for a possible last voyage with Team USA in 2024 following the USA's fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup in September.

"I do not like the way we finished this summer," James said. "We'll see."

James has played for Team USA in three Summer Olympics, helping it win a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics before gold medal wins in 2008 and 2012. He hasn't played internationally since his last Olympic gold medal win.

On the other hand, James' teammate Anthony Davis is still up in the air on his involvement in the 2024 Games, saying he has "no idea yet" is he'll play. Davis, one of the players that James reportedly contacted over the summer, hasn't played internationally since winning the gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 Games.

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry indicated that he wants to play for his Warriors coach on the Olympics stage next summer.

"I want to be playing," Curry said on Oct. 2. "It's the one thing I haven't done. I also understand the opportunity for Team USA to reassert itself as the dominant [basketball country] in the world.

"I definitely want to be there. I definitely want to be on the team. Hopefully, things line up that way where we're all there."

Curry has yet to play in the Olympics, but he has played for Team USA twice in the FIBA World Cup (2010 and 2014), winning gold both times for the Americans.

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

The Suns star flat-out said that he will be playing for Team USA next summer.

"I will play in the Olympics next year," Durant said at Phoenix’s media day on Oct. 2.

Durant, who recently turned 35, has been a part of Team USA's past three Olympic teams, winning the gold medal each time. He became the USA men's leading point scorer in Olympic history during the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers center arguably has the most consequential decision to make for the 2024 Olympics. The reigning MVP currently isn't affiliated with any international team but has three options: USA, France and Cameroon.

"My goal is to play in the Olympics," Embiid said. "I love all three options. Cameroon — I [was] born there. I'm from there, and I always want to represent my country. … If we had a chance or if we were qualified for the Olympics, that would be an easy decision, but that's still up in the air. … And then the USA, obviously they've been struggling the last couple of years, trying to get back on the top. And you've also got France, who's up and coming.

"I'm just thankful that I'm able to be in that situation. It is a tough choice, but I'm probably going to make that decision in the next few days."

Embiid's decision could have a major impact considering Team USA's struggles at center over the last few international tournaments. Jaren Jackson Jr., Bobby Portis and Walker Kessler were the USA's primary bigs at the World Cup this past summer, which struggled at rebounding.

France has reportedly set an Oct. 10th deadline for Embiid to choose which national team he’ll represent.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Tatum threw his hat into the ring to play for Team USA in 2024, reportedly telling The Messenger that he intends to do just that. The 25-year-old star was reportedly on the list of players that James contacted over the summer and was a part of the USA squad that won the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, where he finished in second in scoring on the team.

"Playing for USA Basketball, I think there's no greater honor," Brown told reporters Monday. "Playing for your country, coming from my community, coming from where I come from — where the majority of our demographic comes from — having an opportunity to represent that, your community, your outer community — the ones that support you — is part of it as well. So being able to participate would be great."

Brown has only played for the senior international team once, joining the squad for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which came in seventh place.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, LA Clippers

Both Leonard and George expressed a desire to play for Team USA in 2024, telling reporters Monday that they would play if asked. Leonard said that he actually wanted to play for the USA at the FIBA World Cup, but had prior obligations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

