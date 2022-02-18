National Basketball Association
Was LeBron James' path to greatness tougher than Michael Jordan's? Was LeBron James' path to greatness tougher than Michael Jordan's?
National Basketball Association

Was LeBron James' path to greatness tougher than Michael Jordan's?

2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't having the season they expected to, but that doesn't change the fact that LeBron James is on the short list of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

In fact, "The Athletic" recently completed its ranking of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, and James placed second on the list behind Michael Jordan.

James' agent, Rich Paul, was interviewed as part of the story and stated that he believes James' road to basketball immortality was in some ways more difficult than Jordan's.

"The road for LeBron was just as hard, if not harder than the road was for Michael," Paul told "The Athletic." " … And I think the biggest reason is, everyone wants you to do something the way somebody else did it previously.

"There were more people that smiled and hoped LeBron failed than there ever was rooting for him to succeed in the beginning."

While there will always be those rooting for the downfall of high-profile athletes on the field or court, Skip Bayless believes James invited the comparisons to Jordan from an early age, and said as much on Friday's "Undisputed." 

But while James might have embraced the comparisons to Jordan early on, he has not been given the same grace when it comes to wins and losses that Jordan has, according to Shannon Sharpe.

"Michael Jordan is the only guy in sports history that gets lauded in a losing performance. Only Jordan has a statue built on a 63-point losing performance. LeBron's had great performances in which he lost and we kill him."

LeBron's path to greatness was just as hard, if not harder, than Michael Jordan's — Shannon Sharpe I UNDISPUTED

LeBron's path to greatness was just as hard, if not harder, than Michael Jordan's — Shannon Sharpe I UNDISPUTED
LeBron James' agent Rich Paul recently said "the road for LeBron was just as hard, if not harder than the road was for Michael." Shannon Sharpe explains why he agrees with Paul.

James has been to the NBA Finals 10 times, winning four rings and losing six times. Jordan was a perfect 6-0 in the Finals.

When analyzing both of their NBA Finals opponents, Jordan and James have both played against three former MVP winners in the championship series.

Jordan faced Magic Johnson (1991), Charles Barkley (1993) and Karl Malone (1997-98) in the NBA Finals, while James has battled against Tim Duncan (2007, 2013-14), as well as Stephen Curry (2015-2018) and Kevin Durant (2012, 2017-18).

Jordan is seen as being responsible for preventing legendary figures such as Barkley, Malone and John Stockton from winning championships, while James has been criticized for allowing other superstars to collect hardware during his era.

The GOAT debate will continue to rage on between these two players, but with Paul's comments, it seems a new wrinkle has been thrown into the debate.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Can LeBron James save the Lakers' season after Anthony Davis injury?
Los Angeles Lakers

Can LeBron James save the Lakers' season after Anthony Davis injury?

4 hours ago
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Meet Mr. Moneyball
National Basketball Association

NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Meet Mr. Moneyball

7 hours ago
Why Simmons’ Nets have better title shot than Harden’s Sixers
National Basketball Association

Why Simmons’ Nets have better title shot than Harden’s Sixers

12 hours ago
LeBron James as the GOAT?: The one flaw that holds him back
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James as the GOAT?: The one flaw that holds him back

21 hours ago
NBA odds: Every team's 2021-2022 title futures before All-Star Weekend
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Every team's 2021-2022 title futures before All-Star Weekend

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes